Home Sport Cricket

TNCA Senior division league: Sai  Sudharsan sparkles with ton  

B Sai Sudharsan’s century (181 batting; 282b, 16x4) paved the way for Jolly Rovers to bag a lead of 194 runs over Vijay CC on the second day of the TNCA Senior division league here on Ttuesday.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  B Sai Sudharsan’s century (181 batting; 282b, 16x4) paved the way for Jolly Rovers to bag a lead of 194 runs over Vijay CC on the second day of the TNCA Senior division league here on Tuesday. In another match, MCC were 181 for two in reply to Alwarpet’s 584/6 declared.

Brief scores: At SSN: MRC ‘A’  281 in 94.4 ovs (Khader 140, Gurbani 75; R Rohit 5/59,  vs Sea Hawks 72 in 27.4 ovs (Gurbani 5/22, Silambarasan 5/21) and 167/3 in 43 ovs (Vishal 65 batting).

At IITM-Chemplast: Vijay 241 vs Jolly Rovers 435/4 in 99 ovs (Sudharsan 181 batting). 

At Wahe Guru: Swaraj 144 and 200/9 in 65 ovs (Hemanth 61, Swapnil 4/73) vs Nelson 250 in 66.3 ovs (Bafna 107, Vidyuth 5/90). 

At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 206 vs Globe Trotters 354/7 in 115 ovs (Ajitesh 110, S Ganesh 74 batting, Nishaanth 3/31). 

At CPT-IP: UFCC (T Nagar) 319 in 110.1 ovs (Vivek 55, Maaruthi 101, Rajwinder 5/78) vs India Pistons 195/3 in 65 ovs (Shyam 76 batting). 

At VB Nest: Alwarpet 584/6 decl in 120 ovs (Khumar 230, Vignesh 134) vs MCC 181/2 in 56 ovs (Raheja 91 batting).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket TNCA
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp