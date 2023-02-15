TNCA Senior division league: Sai  Sudharsan sparkles with ton  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Sai Sudharsan’s century (181 batting; 282b, 16x4) paved the way for Jolly Rovers to bag a lead of 194 runs over Vijay CC on the second day of the TNCA Senior division league here on Tuesday. In another match, MCC were 181 for two in reply to Alwarpet’s 584/6 declared.

Brief scores: At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 281 in 94.4 ovs (Khader 140, Gurbani 75; R Rohit 5/59, vs Sea Hawks 72 in 27.4 ovs (Gurbani 5/22, Silambarasan 5/21) and 167/3 in 43 ovs (Vishal 65 batting).

At IITM-Chemplast: Vijay 241 vs Jolly Rovers 435/4 in 99 ovs (Sudharsan 181 batting).

At Wahe Guru: Swaraj 144 and 200/9 in 65 ovs (Hemanth 61, Swapnil 4/73) vs Nelson 250 in 66.3 ovs (Bafna 107, Vidyuth 5/90).

At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 206 vs Globe Trotters 354/7 in 115 ovs (Ajitesh 110, S Ganesh 74 batting, Nishaanth 3/31).

At CPT-IP: UFCC (T Nagar) 319 in 110.1 ovs (Vivek 55, Maaruthi 101, Rajwinder 5/78) vs India Pistons 195/3 in 65 ovs (Shyam 76 batting).

At VB Nest: Alwarpet 584/6 decl in 120 ovs (Khumar 230, Vignesh 134) vs MCC 181/2 in 56 ovs (Raheja 91 batting).

