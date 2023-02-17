Home Sport Cricket

Khawaja scores fifty but Ashwin pegs back Australia in 2nd Test

While Khawaja was more assertive with his footwork and started with a square driven boundary, Warner struggled a lot during the first hour.

Published: 17th February 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a reverse sweep shot during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a reverse sweep shot during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Usman Khawaja made a compact fifty but Ravichandran Ashwin's twin strike gave India the upper-hand as Australia were pegged back at 94 for 3 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test here on Friday.

Ashwin (2/29 in 10 overs) removed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in quick succession despite Khawaja's well compiled knock that had eight fours and a six over extra cover off the senior off-spinner.

This was after Khawaja and David Warner (15) added 50 runs for the opening stand as the visiting team gave a better account of themselves after skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat first.

While Khawaja was more assertive with his footwork and started with a square driven boundary, Warner struggled a lot during the first hour.

In fact, the Kotla strip aided better bounce and carry with Mohammed Siraj (0/14 in 6 overs) bowling a brisk first spell.

While Mohammed Shami (1/31 in 6 overs) erred in length during his first three-over spell from the Old Pavilion End, Siraj bowled quick and hurried both Warner and Khawaja with pace and bounce.

Warner's slowed down reflexes cause him trouble with Siraj rattling him with quick deliveries.

Warner got hit on the elbow, which required medical attention and then on the head, which required on-field concussion test.

Having been softened up by Siraj, skipper Rohit Sharma changed Shami's end and brought him from the Delhi Gate side.

Having pushed him on the backfoot, Shami went wide of the crease and angled one in, forcing Warner to jab at it and the regulation catch was accepted by keeper Kona Bharat.

Khawaja, however, started using his feet against Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (0/11 in 3 overs) and collected a few boundaries but it was Labuschagne, who got an off-break from Ashwin that beat him and DRS went in favour of India.

In case of Smith, full credit to keeper Bharat's reflexes and technique as he kept a low centre of gravity and nick was collected inches off the ground to unsettle Australia who had good first 90 minutes before losing track.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: David Warner c Srikar Bharat b Shami 15 Usman Khawaja batting 50 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Ashwin 18 Steven Smith c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 0 Travis Head batting 1 Extras: (B-9, NB-1) 10 Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 Overs) 94 Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-91, 3-91.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 6-2-31-1, Mohammed Siraj 6-2-14-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-3-29-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-11-0.

Also read: I pray you become first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test: Gavaskar to Pujara 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usman Khawaja Second Test India australia
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp