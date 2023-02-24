Home Sport Cricket

Cricketer Deepak Chahar starts entrepreneurial stint with fantasy game TFG

The venture platform will be managed by JCDC Sports which aims to acquire 10 lakh users by financial year 2024.

Published: 24th February 2023 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: International cricketer Deepak Chahar has turned entrepreneur with his fantasy gaming venture Trade Fantasy Game founded with his wife Jaya Chahar, the gaming startup said in a statement.

JCDC Sports said that Chahar has 50 lakh fan base across various platforms and as brand ambassador of the company he will connect and engage with them.

"I have always been into sports and very passionate for online games.Being from the cricketing community, this venture was the best way to extend ourselves by entering the cricket fantasy space and taking the sport from the field to the gaming arena. As a sportsman, I am well placed to lend my expertise in development of TFG," Chahar said.

TFG has developed a concept to reward users based on their engagement with the platform. "The gaming industry has been witnessing fast paced growth and seeing a rise in gamers daily. Being from the cricketing community, this venture was the best way to extend ourselves by entering the cricket fantasy space and taking the sport from the field to the gaming arena," JCDC Sports founder and CEO Jaya Chahar said.

Comments

