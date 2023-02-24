Sai Sudharsan bought for a record price by Kovai  

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's auction for the 7th Shriram Capital-TNPL was held in a grand manner at a hotel in Mahabalipuram with former BCCI and TNCA president N Srinivasan inaugurating the event by picking the placard of the first player to go under the hammer.

The auction saw keen contests for many players by various teams. Players who had just started to play first class cricket with huge potential got a good deal which was better than Tamil Nadu players with international experience.The presence of India's ace all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in the Dindigul Dragons camp at the auction hall lent glamour to the event.

Sai Sudharsan, who was impressive this season for Tamil Nadu across all the formats and a player with IPL experience, was the most sought-after player in the auction. He along with his opening partner N Jagadeesan stitched together several century stands for the state team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament. So naturally, when his name was announced, Chepauk, Trichy, Madurai, Kovai and Nellai bade for him. There was intense bidding between Nellai and Kovai. Nellai went up to Rs 21.4 lakhs and gave up. Finally, Lyca Kovai Kings picked up the budding youngster for a record Rs 21.6 lakhs.

''I was actually at a college function. So I could not closely follow the bidding. Got to know that I was picked by Kovai and I am very pleased with it. I thank the Kovai team management for giving me an opportunity to play for them and then intensely bidding for me,'' said Sai Sudharsan.

''Having said that I am very clear in my mind that my game and the auction price are two different things. I will not put undue pressure on myself because of the price tag. I will play my natural game to the best of my ability,'' added the 21-year-old left-hand batter.

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar was bought by Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans for Rs 10.25 lakhs. India white-ball specialist Washington Sundar went for just Rs 6.75 lakhs to Siechem Madurai Panthers. Injury prone T Natarajan was lapped up by Trichy for Rs 6.25 lakhs.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy went to Dindigul Dragons for Rs 6.75 lakhs. Krishnagiri brothers Sanjay Yadav and Sonu Yadav got excellent deals. Hailing from a small district, all their hard work and perseverance paid good dividends. Sanjay who was the player of the tournament in the last TNPL was bought by Chepauk for Rs 17.6 lakhs. His brother Sonu went for Rs 15.2 lakhs to Nellai.

''Pleased with the way Chepauk bid for me. I am very happy and it is a huge responsibility to play for a team like Chepauk. I never bother about the price, for me going out and expressing myself is important. I am passionate about the game, for me enjoyment is the key to success,'' said Sanjay.

Baba brothers — Aparajith and Indrajith — too were in demand at the auction. After intense bidding, Aparajith went to Chepauk for Rs 10 lakhs, while Dindigul bought Indrajith for Rs 6 lakhs.Mediumpacers like Sandeep Warrier (Nellai Rs 8,25 lakhs), Abhishek Tanwar (Rs 13.2 lakhs Salem), Athisyaraj Davidson (Rs 5.2 lakhs Trichy) too got decent deals.

However, the surprise picks were Shivam Singh who fetched Rs 15.95 lakhs (Dindigul Dragons) and Swapnil Singh who went for Rs 12 lakhs to Madurai. Ace Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore was roped in by Thiruppur for Rs 13 lakhs.

Among the 11 players retained by various franchises before the auction, R Ashwin was retained for Rs 10 lakhs.The second round of the auction will be held on Friday where Under-19 budding cricketers will get an opportunity to represent a team in the TNPL.

