Barring one session in Delhi, Australia have been outstanding: Maxwell 

Australia lost nine wickets for 52 runs in their second innings to squander the slight advantage they had at the start of day three.

Published: 25th February 2023 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 12:50 PM

 Glenn Maxwell

 Glenn Maxwell (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Glenn Maxwell feels Australia were "outstanding" in the first two Tests against India barring the one self-destructing session in Delhi on day three.

"I think they've showed a lot of fight. Bar that one session I thought they were outstanding. It's bloody difficult over there - it's not an easy place to play, it's so foreign for us. But I feel like, apart from a couple of little moments, we've been in the fight, we've been matching India at different times and they've shown a lot of fight," he was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Among the current lot, Maxwell is the only one to have scored a Test century in India alongside Steve Smith.

"It's just sticking it out for a little bit longer and I'm sure that'll be the message, to keep trying to stay up with India and take a hold of those key moments in the game. At the start of day three [in Delhi] I thought we were well ahead in the game, and to be ahead of India at any stage of a Test match over there is a sign we're doing the right things, it's just doing it for a little bit longer," he said.

Maxwell has been named in the ODI squad for the three games in India beginning March 17. He has not played international cricket since breaking his leg at a birthday party in a freak accident last November.

"I've been in constant touch with the selectors for a while now, and it probably hasn't happened as fast as I'd like," he said.

"I probably would've liked to be playing a little bit earlier, but the fact I knew the timeline for the one day side and the realistic goal, I was able to manipulate my rehab program to fit that timeline I was racing against. After the World Cup last year I was pretty cooked, and it's never nice to have a break of this magnitude, but it's also not the worst timing to have a little bit of time away from the game and I did spend most of it in rehab, physio and gym sessions, but it was a nice little refresher. Hopefully this will extend a little bit of time at the back end of my career," he added.

