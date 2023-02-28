Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023, no comeback in next six months

The IPL is starting on March 31, and Bumrah has been the lead pacer for Mumbai Indians for many seasons now.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (File Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jasprit Bumrah's wait to play competitive cricket may continue further as the 29-year-old Gujarat pacer is expected to miss the entire IPL 2023 after failing to recover fully from a back injury, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup last year.

Sources in the know of developments told The New Indian Express that Bumrah, who plies his trade for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league, has been advised surgery.

"Yes, he has been advised to undergo surgery as the recurring back injury has been troubling him for quite some time. The National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru along with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has been looking into the issue. In all likelihood, he will go for surgery. They are looking into the options available both in the country and overseas," said the sources.

He may also miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final, if India qualify, which starts on June 7 at The Oval, London.

Bumrah suffered the injury last August, which ruled him out of the Asia Cup. Later, he was named in the India squad for the T20 World Cup apart from the squads for the Australia and South Africa T20I series at home ahead of the marquee event. He even played two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25 after missing the first on September 20. He bowled only two overs in the second T20I picking a wicket for 23 runs. He bowled his full quota of four overs in the next giving away 50 runs without any success.

However, he missed the first T20I against South Africa three days later. It was later learned that scans had revealed a stress-related injury after which he was rushed to the NCA. Scans taken there suggested the injury to be serious and he was ruled out of the World Cup.

Bumrah then started rehabilitation again in November and became a late addition to India's squad for the three-match ODI series against visiting Sri Lanka in January. However, the BCCI pulled him out of the series saying, "Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure."

He once again took scans after experiencing discomfort while doing workload fitness drills in January.

Scans showed a fresh niggle due to which he was ruled out of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy between hosts India and Australia.

Meanwhile, his IPL franchise neither confirmed nor denied the information regarding his unavailability for the upcoming season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah IPL Cricket T20 World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp