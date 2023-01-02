Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant's condition is improving, accident was due to pothole: U'khand CM Dhami

Pant sustained multiple injuries on Friday after his Mercedes SUV crashed into a median as he was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee from New Delhi.

Published: 02nd January 2023 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. (File Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The health condition of Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper-batsman, who suffered a near-fatal road accident on Friday, is constantly improving.

Pant sustained multiple injuries on Friday after his Mercedes SUV crashed into a median as he was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee from New Delhi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the cricketer at the Max Hospital on Sunday and interacted with his family members. He also assured the state government's support to shift him to a higher facility if needed.

Speaking to the media, Dhami said, "His health is improving very fast. The doctors and the BCCI team are in touch with each other. I was told by the doctors that Pant's health will improve further in a day or two." Dhami added that Pant's family members were satisfied with the ongoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Rishabh's sister Sakshi reached Dehradun from London to monitor her brother's condition. Sakshi said she was very nervous after this news and was not satisfied despite talking to her brother via a video call.

Sakshi kept taking updates on her brother from the family all night. She heaved a sigh of relief after meeting her brother. Pant's aunt Sunita Joshi also reached from Lucknow. "Rishabh left early in the morning so that he doesn't get stuck in a traffic jam. He wanted to make the New Year memorable with his
family."

According to sources, Pant underwent plastic surgery after suffering a forehead injury under the supervision of specialist doctors at Max. On being injured in the accident, CM Dhami said that the accident occurred due to a pothole on the road. Dhami also thanked everyone who saved Pant and added that the cricketer will stay at the Max Hospital until he recovers completely. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Rishabh's mother Saroj Pant and directed the Uttarakhand government to provide better treatment. A team of BCCI representatives are also monitoring Pant's treatment regularly.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant likely to miss Australia Tests

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant Accident
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp