Rishabh Pant's condition is improving, accident was due to pothole: U'khand CM Dhami

DEHRADUN: The health condition of Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper-batsman, who suffered a near-fatal road accident on Friday, is constantly improving.

Pant sustained multiple injuries on Friday after his Mercedes SUV crashed into a median as he was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee from New Delhi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the cricketer at the Max Hospital on Sunday and interacted with his family members. He also assured the state government's support to shift him to a higher facility if needed.

Speaking to the media, Dhami said, "His health is improving very fast. The doctors and the BCCI team are in touch with each other. I was told by the doctors that Pant's health will improve further in a day or two." Dhami added that Pant's family members were satisfied with the ongoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Rishabh's sister Sakshi reached Dehradun from London to monitor her brother's condition. Sakshi said she was very nervous after this news and was not satisfied despite talking to her brother via a video call.

Sakshi kept taking updates on her brother from the family all night. She heaved a sigh of relief after meeting her brother. Pant's aunt Sunita Joshi also reached from Lucknow. "Rishabh left early in the morning so that he doesn't get stuck in a traffic jam. He wanted to make the New Year memorable with his

family."

According to sources, Pant underwent plastic surgery after suffering a forehead injury under the supervision of specialist doctors at Max. On being injured in the accident, CM Dhami said that the accident occurred due to a pothole on the road. Dhami also thanked everyone who saved Pant and added that the cricketer will stay at the Max Hospital until he recovers completely.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Rishabh's mother Saroj Pant and directed the Uttarakhand government to provide better treatment. A team of BCCI representatives are also monitoring Pant's treatment regularly.

