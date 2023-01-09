Home Sport Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav 2.0: The shape-shifting puzzle

The 32-year-old's ability to predict and premedidate consistently puts him a level above the rest in the shortest format

Published: 09th January 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | AFP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In hindsight, it's amusing to note that Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut in March 2021. At a time when India relied on wicket preservation as opposed to viewing the format as a different sport — there are arguments to suggest they still don't view T20 as a different sport — Yadav was one of the few Indian batters to identify what T20s were. In the three years of playing the IPL before he was belatedly handed an India call-up, he compiled 1416 runs at 136 while averaging 34.5 (hitting one boundary every five deliveries).  

When the selectors finally decided to embrace Yadav's coruscating ability before the T20 World Cup in 2021, there was a collective sigh. Relief more than anything. His first international essay with the bat only confirmed what many had seen. Here was a batter blessed with elastic wrists, timing from the Gods, an understanding of the field and an innate ability to keep hitting the ball in places where captains don't normally place fielders.

After his match-winning 50 against England in March 2021, then skipper Virat Kohli said the dressing room was 'stunned' by the start he gave (a first ball six). "It's not easy to walk in at three and start like that, we were stunned by that start, he stamped his authority..." People who regularly watched Mumbai Indians, though, weren't all that stunned. Time and again, he had bullied some of the leading bowlers in the world.
If the period from 2018 to 2021 saw Yadav's rise, the last two years has been Yadav 2.0 where he has grown from Mumbai's not so well kept secret to the world's best batter in this format.

His third century, coming against Sri Lanka on Saturday night, perfectly explained why Yadav lives on a different planet compared to the other leading batters in this format. He doesn't try to muscle balls, he plays the field, can hurt bowlers in multiple ways, possesses different shots to the same deliveries and never loses shape.

It's perhaps funny to say he never loses shape when he sometimes finishes on the adjacent surface but 'never loses shape' in this context means he's always in control of the situation. Especially when he eyes the vacant region behind square on either side, he uses the bat as a tool that can divert the ball. There is always an element of premeditation but in Yadav's case, it actually helps him because a) he never loses shape and b) uses the bat to kiss the ball and not bludgeon it.

"It is really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for the game," he said after his third T20I ton. "More pressure you put, the better you can play. There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved. The boundaries behind were 59-60m, so I tried to clear them. There are a few shots that are pre-determined but you have to be ready for other strokes as well. Most of the time, I try to find the gap, and use the field to my advantage, coach (Rahul) Dravid lets me enjoy, and tells me to express myself."

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips put forth a theory on what made Yadav, Yadav, after the third T20I during the recent series there. “The thing that strikes me the most is actually how he manages to predict so well where the ball is going,” he had said. “It’s not necessarily about the premeditation, per se. He has a rough idea of where the bowler is going to bowl. But he still has the ability to guess which ball it is going to be and then have bailout options. If it’s not there and, unlike other people, his bailout options still seem to go for four or six.”

Indeed. That's what has made him so successful and it's why it's proved so hard for the bowlers to figure him out. Imagine the grammar of his batting like a constant shape-shifting puzzle. You solve it once, it automatically becomes something else two nights later so the bowler has to do something entirely different.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav T20I T20 World Cup
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp