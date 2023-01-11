Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat in 2nd ODI vs Pakistan

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) shakes hands with his New Zealand's counterpart Kane Williamson during toss before the start of the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 11, 2023.

By Associated Press

KARACHI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday.

New Zealand brought in legspinner Ish Sodhi for its only change, replacing fast bowler Henry Shipley.

Pakistan, which won the opener of the three-match series by six wickets, retained the same winning combination of three fast bowlers and two specialist spinners.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah grabbed 5-57 and tall leg-spinner Usama Mir made an impressive debut with the wickets of Williamson and Tom Latham in the first match.

The New Zealand team will wear black armbands in memory of former test cricketer Bruce Murray, who passed away on Tuesday.

Line-ups:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

