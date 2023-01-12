Home Sport Cricket

ICA extends medical insurance to retired cricketers

In the last year and more, ICA has also made direct contributions amounting to nearly six lakh rupees to many former cricketers in need of financial and/or medical assistance.

Published: 12th January 2023 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket, Cricket Representative image

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on Thursday announced it will provide medical insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh to its members, a move that will benefit over 100 retired cricketers.

With the BCCI's medical reimbursement scheme applicable to only those cricketers who have played 10 or more first-class matches, many of ICA's members were not eligible for the same.

"This is only a small start made by our Board. Last year we had extended a top-up hospitalisation cover for our members and this time around we have gone one step further and provided a full cover of Rs 1.5 lakh each," newly-elected ICA president Anshuman Gaekwad was quoted as saying in a media release.

The premium is being paid in its entirety by the ICA.

"Presently we have extended the cover to 109 members who expressed interest in availing the insurance, all of whom have played between 5 and 9 first-class matches. In time to come, many more such members will be extended this cover," added Gaekwad.

In the last year and more, ICA has also made direct contributions amounting to nearly six lakh rupees to many former cricketers in need of financial and/or medical assistance.

All the above money has been released from the ICA Welfare Fund which was set up with contributions from some leading former Indian cricketers and corporates.

In its first year of operation itself, the ICA distributed benefits worth Rs 52 lakh to as many as 60 people that includes retired first-class cricketers, widows of first-class cricketers as also one former Indian blind cricketer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Cricketers Association ICA Insurance Indian Cricket Team
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp