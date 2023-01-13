Dravid 'completely fine', to join team before third ODI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India men's head coach Rahul Dravid, who did not travel with the team and instead flew to Bengaluru early on Friday morning, is expected to join the team in Thiruvananthapuram before the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Though there were speculations regarding his health and whether he would be part of the India setup for the remainder of the series, the Indian cricket board quelled all such doubts saying everything was fine.

As a passenger tweeted a picture with Dravid on Friday morning during a flight to Bengaluru (from Kolkata), it was widely reported that the former India captain was unwell during the second ODI. He apparently had high blood pressure but was treated immediately with medications and he had flown back home for a checkup. There was nothing alarming.

ALSO READ | For Team India, it's time to recalibrate and evolve

With the series already sealed in Kolkata, it was not clear whether Dravid would join the team for the third match which is scheduled to be played on Sunday. However, according to BCCI sources, the 50-year-old is completely fine and will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

India will be heading into the third ODI, leading the three-match series 2-0. While Virat Kohli starred with the bat in the first match, scoring his 73rd international hundred, the bowling unit came together to collectively perform in the second ODI in Kolkata. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each before KL Rahul, who was under pressure to deliver with the bat, scored a crucial half-century to take the hosts home in what was a tricky chase against Sri Lanka.

After the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram against Sri Lanka, India will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand from January 18.

CHENNAI: India men's head coach Rahul Dravid, who did not travel with the team and instead flew to Bengaluru early on Friday morning, is expected to join the team in Thiruvananthapuram before the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Though there were speculations regarding his health and whether he would be part of the India setup for the remainder of the series, the Indian cricket board quelled all such doubts saying everything was fine. As a passenger tweeted a picture with Dravid on Friday morning during a flight to Bengaluru (from Kolkata), it was widely reported that the former India captain was unwell during the second ODI. He apparently had high blood pressure but was treated immediately with medications and he had flown back home for a checkup. There was nothing alarming. ALSO READ | For Team India, it's time to recalibrate and evolve With the series already sealed in Kolkata, it was not clear whether Dravid would join the team for the third match which is scheduled to be played on Sunday. However, according to BCCI sources, the 50-year-old is completely fine and will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. India will be heading into the third ODI, leading the three-match series 2-0. While Virat Kohli starred with the bat in the first match, scoring his 73rd international hundred, the bowling unit came together to collectively perform in the second ODI in Kolkata. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each before KL Rahul, who was under pressure to deliver with the bat, scored a crucial half-century to take the hosts home in what was a tricky chase against Sri Lanka. After the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram against Sri Lanka, India will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand from January 18.