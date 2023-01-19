Ranji Trophy: Pradosh, Vijay centuries put Tamil Nadu in control vs Assam

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (153) and Vijay Shankar (112) completed their centuries on Wednesday to put Tamil Nadu in command against Assam during Day 2 of the Ranji trophy Elite Group B match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Tamil Nadu were all-out for 540 in 132.3 overs.

In reply, Assam were 120 for 4 in 45 overs when stumps were drawn. Pradosh who was 99 on Tuesday played a lot more fluently along with Vijay who also played a mature innings to serve the team's cause.

Pradosh and Vijay added 263 runs in 60.1 overs for the fifth wicket and once again demonstrated that they are a reliable pair in the middle order for the hosts.

Pradosh has always maintained that he keeps it simple and plays to the merit of the ball. "I am always watchful and play to the merit of the ball. I always try to focus on trying to do my process right and not worrying too much about the runs. I know if I spend time in the middle, runs will come," said Pradosh.

Many who have been following Tamil Nadu cricket at the start of the season did not expect Pradosh to have such a good run in the league phase. Pradosh surprised one and all with his stellar performance. "The thing special about him (Pradosh) is before coming into Ranji trophy, he had an unbelievable number of runs and I don't think any cricketer had got that many runs in that age category. So when he came into Ranji it was just about adapting, and getting into the groove by playing a few innings. He is fine and tough, and it’s a very good thing. He has a habit of scoring big hundreds which is good for the team," complimented Vijay Shankar.

Personally too Vijay Shankar was in a happy space of mind after spending the major part of last year due to injury and later rehab. He has notched up three hundreds and they have all come under pressure. "Very happy to get those runs for the team. I actually went through a lot during rehab. Hence coming after that and getting all those runs (hundreds); I am pretty happy the way I am playing and contributing to the team," insisted Vijay Shankar.

Both Pradosh and Vijay with their stand put Assam under immense pressure and the visitors will now be battling out to save the match. "Both Pradosh and Vijay had a good understanding and rotated the strike. They played a good percentage of cricket without taking too many risks. Their partnership has put us in command," complimented M Venkataramana, chief coach of Tamil Nadu.

Just before lunch, Pradosh was castled by Riyan Parag. The very next ball Shahrukh Khan was trapped in front by Riyan. Had not these wickets fallen, the hosts could have posted a bigger total. An over later Sai Kishore too fell without opening his score. The Assam spinners had good purchase and this means that TN spinners Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram will have a big role to play in the next two days.

"Not really worried that those wickets fell. It happens, still, we put up a good score. The wicket is cracking and it will now aid more and more spin. We will certainly press for an outright win. Both Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram will have a bigger role to play," signed off Venkataramana.

