Ranji Trophy: Ajith guides Tamil Nadu to innings victory

For Assam, it was a disappointing finish as they were outplayed by Tamil Nadu in all departments. 

Published: 21st January 2023

Ajith Ram in action (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram’s maiden five-wicket haul (5-70) and match figures of 9 for 138 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to thrash Assam by innings and 70 runs on the final day Ranji trophy Elite Group B match played at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Friday.

Ajith was adjudged as the player of the match for his splendid show. National selector S Sharath, who watched the match, patted Ajith Ram for his good show and encouraged the youngster after the match was over just before tea. For Assam, it was a disappointing finish as they were outplayed by Tamil Nadu in all departments. 

Rishav Das 58 (121b, 5x4, 2x6) was the only Assam batter to show some resistance and delay the inevitable. He was finally removed by Sandeep Warrier with Sai Sudarshan taking a regulation catch in the slips. “Definitely, it’s a great feeling to get the player of the match at my home ground. I’m proud of myself for being selected for Tamil Nadu and performing well at home gives me good confidence,’’ said Ajith after the match.

Select Scores
Group A: At Meerut: Odisha 226 & 335/4 in 96 ovs drew Uttar Pradesh 362; Group B: At Delhi: Mumbai 293 & 170 in 60.5 ovs (Rahane 51, Kotian 50 n.o; Mehra 5/30) vs Delhi 369 & 97/2; At Rajkot: Andhra 415 & 164/7 decl in 45 ovs (Karan 50 n.o; Unadkat 2/17) vs Saurashtra 237 & 192 in 56.2 ovs (Cheteshwar 91; Lalith 6/58); At Chennai: Tamil Nadu 540 vs Assam 266 & 204 in 88.1 ovs; Group C: At Thiruvananthapuram:  Kerala 342 & 96/4 in 51 ovs drew Karnataka 485/9 in 163.1 ovs; At Puducherry: Pondicherry 231 & 250 all out in 84.5 ovs (Arun Karthick 82) lost to Jharkhand 412 & 73/0 in 26.2 ovs.

