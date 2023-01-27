Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand outplay India by 21 runs in first T20I 

Published: 27th January 2023 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's bowler Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand's bowler Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Opener Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell struck half-centuries to guide New Zealand to a comfortable 21-run win in the first T20I of the three-match series here on Friday.

Conway made a 35-ball 52, while Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59.

For India, Washington Sundar (2/22) scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/20), Shivam Mavi (1/19) and Arshdeep Singh (1/51) accounted for one batter each.

Washington later came up with his maiden half-century in T20Is, scoring 50 off 28 balls and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a 34-ball 47 but it was not enough.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner chocked India in the middle overs, giving away just 11 runs in his four overs and dismissing two batters.

Brief Score: New Zealand: 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 59 not out, Devon Conway 52; Washington Sundar 2/22).

India: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (S Yadav 47, W Sundar 50; Mitchell Santner 2/11).

