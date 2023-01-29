Home Sport Cricket

We can give them space guys: Ashwin asks fans to be patient with Rohit, Kohli 

India, who last won a World Cup in 2011, has not tasted success in ICC tournaments since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Published: 29th January 2023 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | AP)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin has urged fans to be patient with star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as far as winning an ICC trophy is concerned, saying it took even "the great" Sachin Tendulkar six attempts to win a World Cup.

India, who last won a World Cup in 2011, has not tasted success in ICC tournaments since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Backing his former and current India skipper, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, "It's easy to say you haven't won this and so on.

"After the 1983 World Cup, the great Sachin Tendulkar played the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups.

He finally won the World Cup in 2011. He had to wait for six World Cups to finally win one.

Just because another stalwart MS Dhoni came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn't mean it'll happen to everyone, right?" The team's failure to win an ICC tournament for nearly a decade has attracted criticism and the most recent reverse was the crushing defeat to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Australia last November.

Ashwin asked the fans to give some space to Rohit and Kohli.

"These players (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli), didn't play in 2007. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup.

Only Kohli played in 2011, 2015, and 2019 and now he will play his fourth World Cup in 2023.

'He hasn't won an ICC tournament' they say. He won it in 2011, and also won the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma also won the 2013 Champions Trophy. So, we can give them space guys.

They are playing bilaterals, IPL, and so many other matches. When it comes to ICC tournaments, you need those crucial moments to go your way," he said.

India is scheduled to host the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Ashwin Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ICC
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp