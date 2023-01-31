Home Sport Cricket

Border-Gavaskar series: Bowling on Indian tracks going to be difficult, says Australian pacer Morris

Morris added that at a personal level he wasn't expecting too much from the tour apart from being with an experience group and learning to bowl on subcontinental tracks.

Published: 31st January 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

 Australian pacer Morris. ( Phtoto | Twitter)

 Australian pacer Morris. ( Phtoto | Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE:  Australia's young pace bowler Lance Morris feels it's going to be a "challenge" bowling on Indian tracks during the Border-Gavaskar series, though it would provide him with a "huge learning opportunity".

Pat Cummins' Australia will begin their Test and ODI tour of India with the opening match in Nagpur from February 9.

Morris, 24, is a member of the 18-member Test squad and could make his debut in the four-match series after narrowly missing out on selection for Australia's third and final Test against South Africa at Sydney.

"The feedback (of bowling pace in India) hasn't been too great, to be honest," Morris told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

"There's not a whole lot to look forward to; I'm not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper and him taking it (in the gloves) fingers up. It sounds like it's going to be a bit of a challenge, but it'll be exciting nonetheless," said the winner of the 'Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year Award' this year.

Morris added that at a personal level he wasn't expecting too much from the tour apart from being with an experience group and learning to bowl on subcontinental tracks.

"We've got some great guys in the squad and a really experienced group now. It's been good to have some training sessions learning off them. I don't want to put too many expectations on myself. I just want to use this as a learning experience, I've never toured with cricket before so this will be my first overseas experience. It's going to be a huge learning opportunity for me."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lance Morris Australia Pat Cummins
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp