Not just enough days in a year, says De Villiers as SA20 halts midway for bilateral ODIs

CHENNAI: With only eight league matches remaining, South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers shared his thoughts on the ongoing break of the inaugural SA20 league as the hosts are playing a three-match ODI series against England.

He feels that in the current cricketing climate where most countries are trying to set up their own T20 leagues, there will only be more adjustments in the fixtures in the future.

"I don't think it's ideal, to be honest. It is so complicated and so difficult to get the scheduling right and to keep everyone happy. We want to see our countries take on each other. It's the base and the ultimate form of viewership. With all these leagues, you can't deny that the excitement is there. It's financially healthy for everyone," said de Villiers in an interaction facilitated by Sports18.

The former Proteas skipper, who has stepped into the commentary box in this tournament, acknowledged the challenges relevant to the perfect schedule. "There's just not enough days in a year. I don't think it's ideal to break up a T20 tournament. I just hope they get the scheduling right in a way where we can have full focus on the domestic leagues. But also a full, intense focus on international cricket around the world," said the former RCB player.

That said, de Villiers is positive about the conflicting schedules and hopes that it all promotes the sport at the end of the day. He believes that more accurate planning, will take the sport forward globally in the best way possible.

"A lot of complications and challenges with regard to scheduling. Making sure everyone benefits and particularly that we all promote the product of 'cricket' itself. We want the game to grow day in and day out. Hopefully, the decision-makers get it right in the future and have nice planning placed to make sure the game rises and gets showcased in the right way," signed off de Villiers.

