No Richa, Shikha for Bangladesh tour; Minnu Mani gets India call-up
As has been the case in the past, no reason was listed in the press release of the Indian cricketing board for the omissions or selections
Published: 03rd July 2023 12:46 AM | Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 12:46 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Veteran India pacer Shikha Pandey and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh have been left out of the squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour of India where the women's side is scheduled to play three T20Is and ODIs from July 9. Meanwhile, spinner Radha Yadav and medium-pacer Renuka Singh Thakur are understood to have missed out due to injuries.
While Anjali is a part of the squad, along with Pooja, Arundhati isn't. Meghna Singh, who last played for India in December 2022 and was a standby for the T20 World Cup (she was not signed by any franchise in the auction), has found a place in the squad for the tour. In the batting department, barring Richa, there aren't many surprises. Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia retain their place with S Meghana, another standby in the T20 WC, to be included in the squad. Sneh Rana is not included in T20Is, but named in the ODI squad. As has been the case in the past, no reason was listed in the press release of the Indian cricketing board for the omissions or selections.