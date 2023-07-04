With India call-up, Minnu makes history for Kerala

Kalyani Mangale By

CHENNAI: Monday morning was not a normal day at the Minnu Mani household in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Fans of the Kerala all-rounder — who's from the Kurichiya tribe in Choyimoola — the children and budding cricketers from the locality had come to her house to celebrate. After all, less than 12 hours ago, she had become the first female cricketer from the community and the state to get an India call-up as she was named in the T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

"First, thanks to God. I have no words to express the magnitude of what she has achieved," Minnu's cousin Sudheesh PM told this daily. “She is an inspiration to the kids in the community. The kids who regularly train and practice at Krishnagiri Stadium look up to Minnu. That is what the family and the community are really proud of. Most kids from the community have been in her house to see her and congratulate her since morning,” he added.

It comes as no surprise that Minnu's elevation to the highest level is celebrated by everyone around her. From playing in the paddy fields with cousins to travelling with them and playing matches on the weekends to the physical education teacher in Government High School, Idappadi — Elsamma Baby — to the coaches in the KCA academy in Wayanad, everyone has played a role along the way in her journey.

The biggest contribution of course was from her parents Mani CK, who was a daily wage worker, and Vasantha, a homemaker. "At our place, there were no proper facilities and grounds to practice. She used to travel several kilometres to Wayanad's Stadium to practice. It used to be very late when she used to get back home. Her father used to drop her off and pick her up. He is everything to her," Sudheesh remembers.

Understandably, Mani is overwhelmed after hearing the news of his daughter's selection to represent India. "I cannot even explain how happy I am feeling right now," he said. "We have been through a lot to get here. God has been very grateful."

Similarly, Vinod S Kumar, Secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association, was over the moon after learning about the call-up. “We have started a cricket academy for girls and Minnu came from that system. It's a proud moment for us that a girl who joined us at a really young age is going to play for India.”

Mani learned her craft at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad. One of the two women's cricket academies in Kerala along with the one in Kottayam. “It makes us really proud that all the efforts and money spent on running the academy has now produced an Indian player. That is what we aim for, right?” Kumar added.

All the hard yards at a young age led to Minnu getting picked for the Kerala squad at the age of 16 and eventually in the Women’s Premier League earlier this year. Delhi Capitals signed her for `30 lakh to change her life. The side became the first team to qualify for the final of the WPL, with Minnu getting to play in three matches. Her family went above and beyond to watch their daughter in action.

“We kept a big screen in our house to watch our sister play in the WPL together. That is one of our own, a girl from our family was playing in a tournament like WPL. It was something else,” Sudheesh says, brimming with pride before adding, "Now, all I wish is that she gets to play at the highest level and do well for the country."

