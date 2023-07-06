Alamgir Khan Tareen, owner of Pakistan Super League franchise, passes away

By Online Desk

The owner of Multan Sultans Alamgir Khan Tareen passed away in Lahore, the Pakistan Super League franchise said on Thursday, according to Dawn.com.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen,” the tweet said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

SHO Ghalib Market Muhammad Irfan told Dawn.com that Alamgir allegedly shot himself. The police official added that the weapon was in police custody and that police had cordoned off Alamgir’s Gulberg residence.

Alamgir Khan Tareen, brother of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Tareen.

