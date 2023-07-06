Home Sport Cricket

Alamgir Khan Tareen, owner of Pakistan Super League franchise, passes away

Alamgir Khan Tareen allegedly shot himself, Dawn.com citing a police officer reported.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Super League franchise

Alamgir Khan Tareen. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The owner of Multan Sultans Alamgir Khan Tareen passed away in Lahore, the Pakistan Super League franchise said on Thursday, according to Dawn.com.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen,” the tweet said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

SHO Ghalib Market Muhammad Irfan told Dawn.com that Alamgir allegedly shot himself. The police official added that the weapon was in police custody and that police had cordoned off Alamgir’s Gulberg residence.

Alamgir Khan Tareen, brother of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Tareen.

TAGS
Multan Sultans Alamgir Khan Tareen Pakistan Super League franchise
