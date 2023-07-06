Home Sport Cricket

'This is end for me. I am retiring from international cricket..', says Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal

A hard hitter of the ball, Iqbal played 70 Tests amassing 5,134 runs including 10 centuries and a double ton in his 16-year career.

Published: 06th July 2023 03:12 PM

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

End of an Innings: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHATTOGRAM (BANGLADESH): Bangladesh ODI captain and one of their most accomplished all-format cricketers Tamim Iqbal on Thursday announced his retirement with immediate effect, just three months ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India.

The 34-year-old left-hander made the shock announcement a day after his team lost the opening ODI against Afghanistan here.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment," said Iqbal.

"I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me," he added.

A hard hitter of the ball, Iqbal played 70 Tests amassing 5,134 runs including 10 centuries and a double ton in his 16-year career.

It was in the ODIs that his true potential was realised as a top-order batter, where the stalwart amassed 8,313 runs in 241 games including 14 centuries -- the most for his country.

He is also the third-highest run-scorer among current cricketers, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers," added Iqbal in his retirement speech.

The cricketer made his international debut in 2007 amassing 15,000 runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries and 94 half-centuries.

Iqbal had quit T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to announce a successor for Iqbal in the 50-over format.

