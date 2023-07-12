West Indies vs India: Caribbean Challenge begins

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Let’s put it straight. The last time India lost a Test series in West Indies was two decades ago. While they have threatened and competed in every series they have not beaten India in a Test match since 2002. And at a time when their non-qualification for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India has been a massive talking point, they will have to play extremely well to end up on the right side of the result in at least one of the matches in the two-Test series that begins in Dominica on Wednesday.

However, there is hope. For this is probably the first time in almost a decade where India have looked vulnerable, inexperienced and beatable — all at the same time. This series against Rohit Sharma & Co. comes as an opportunity for the Caribbean side led by Kraigg Brathwaite. More than a decade since the previous generation stalwarts walked into the sunset, the cycle seem to be coming back with the quite a few of them in their mid and late 30s, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Which is why, transition is the buzz word in Indian cricket at the moment.

They will have Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the top-order. Either KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan is going to be in the middle-order. Their pace attack, barring Mohammed Siraj, do not have much international experience. To sum it all up, it is a phase where there are concerns as to whether West Indies pace attack featuring Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Shanon Gabriel can break through the Indian batting with the Dukes ball.

At the same time, there is a sense of excitement to see the next generation of players. Rahane, who himself has been on a comeback journey, is excited to see how the youngsters go. And with skipper Rohit confirming that Gill will bat at No. 3, Jaiswal is all set to open the batting for India. “Gill will play at No. 3 because Gill himself wants to play at No. 3. He discussed with Rahul (Dravid) that ‘I have played all my cricket at 3 and 4. I think I can do better for my team if I bat at No. 3’. And it is good for us too because it becomes an opening combination of left and right. So I think we will try to do this and hopefully this will go on for a long time,” Rohit told reporters in Dominica on Tuesday.

West Indies, too, have their share of things to be excited about. Left-hand batter Kirk McKenzie has earned his maiden call-up, spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican have been recalled and their pace attack is as experienced as it could have been. Sure, the mood seems gloomy with the 50-over format, but there is nothing they can do about it at this point. They would rather want to focus on bringing some happy news to the Caribbean shores and what better way to put up a strong performance against India. The series could still end up 2-0 in favour of India. But there is hope, anticipation and excitement and a lot to look forward to. And that is all one could ask for on the first day of a Test series.

Points to ponder



As India takes on West Indies in the first Test at Dominica on Wednesday, a look at key talking points...



What in store for veterans?

Even as India enters transition, they will rely on Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli, all three in mid-30s. Will they be there to see through the upcoming cycle is a big question mark. With every innings and performance put under the lens, it will be interesting to see how the trio approach the tour and whether they are able to come out on top.



The middle-order conundrum

Through the previous WTC cycle, the middle-order with Rishabh Pant at the forefront was the key reason for India's success with the bat. However, the last six months have not been the same. While they are likely to have depth till 8/9 against a pace attack which has Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, etc, this Indian middle-order will be challenged.



Can Windies seek resurgence?

On paper, the Indian pace attack lacks experience. If there was ever a chance for the West Indies to make an impact, it is this. If their batting line-up, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, are able to challenge the bowlers and do something special, that could be the best medicine after the bitter fact they had to face, having missed the ODI World Cup qualification.



West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Dominica

Live on FanCode and DD Sports, 7.30 PM

