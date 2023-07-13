Almost a billion: BCCI hits pay dirt at ICC AGM

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pocket upwards of $900mn over the next four years as the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the proposed financial distribution model for the four-year cycle till 2027. It stands at 38.5% of ICC's annual earnings; a big rise from the 22 per cent the board was making in the previous eight-year cycle. The jump is because the BCCI is the biggest market for the game and brings in most of the money thanks to TV rights during global events.

While it's learnt that the proposal wasn't discussed too much during the annual general meeting in Durban, the ICC quietly confirmed that they had ratified it in a press release it released after the AGM on Thursday.

"The success of our media rights and commercial programme for our next four-year cycle means we are able to invest more money than ever before into our sport," ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, was quoted as saying in the release.

"All members will receive a base distribution and then additional revenue will be in relation to contribution to the global game both on and off the field. This is by far the largest level of investment ever to go into cricket and it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our members to accelerate growth and engage more players and fans and drive competitiveness."

While some rumours suggested that the body would be moving the T20 World Cup to England in 2024, the ICC have eschewed any such moves for the time being. It will be held in the USA and West Indies, at least as of this moment.

Equal prize money

In a welcome move, the ICC announced equal prize money for men's and women's competitions. "Teams will now receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events," an ICC press release stated.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," Barclay added.

The last T20 World Cups across both genders had highlighted the disparity so this is a welcome step. At the 2023 T20 women's World Cup, for instance, the winners ($1mn) and the runners-up ($500,000) pocketed $1mn and $500,000 respectively. A year earlier at the men's T20 World Cup, the winners and the runners-up walked away with $1.6mn and $800,000 respectively.

Guidelines for new events

The body also ratified guidelines for new franchise-based leagues. "New events that are coming up will now require a minimum of seven local players or Associate Member players," the press release added. "The organising Member will also pay a solidarity fee to the Home Board of a player."

CHENNAI: THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pocket upwards of $900mn over the next four years as the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the proposed financial distribution model for the four-year cycle till 2027. It stands at 38.5% of ICC's annual earnings; a big rise from the 22 per cent the board was making in the previous eight-year cycle. The jump is because the BCCI is the biggest market for the game and brings in most of the money thanks to TV rights during global events. While it's learnt that the proposal wasn't discussed too much during the annual general meeting in Durban, the ICC quietly confirmed that they had ratified it in a press release it released after the AGM on Thursday. "The success of our media rights and commercial programme for our next four-year cycle means we are able to invest more money than ever before into our sport," ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, was quoted as saying in the release.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "All members will receive a base distribution and then additional revenue will be in relation to contribution to the global game both on and off the field. This is by far the largest level of investment ever to go into cricket and it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our members to accelerate growth and engage more players and fans and drive competitiveness." While some rumours suggested that the body would be moving the T20 World Cup to England in 2024, the ICC have eschewed any such moves for the time being. It will be held in the USA and West Indies, at least as of this moment. Equal prize money In a welcome move, the ICC announced equal prize money for men's and women's competitions. "Teams will now receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events," an ICC press release stated. "This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," Barclay added. The last T20 World Cups across both genders had highlighted the disparity so this is a welcome step. At the 2023 T20 women's World Cup, for instance, the winners ($1mn) and the runners-up ($500,000) pocketed $1mn and $500,000 respectively. A year earlier at the men's T20 World Cup, the winners and the runners-up walked away with $1.6mn and $800,000 respectively. Guidelines for new events The body also ratified guidelines for new franchise-based leagues. "New events that are coming up will now require a minimum of seven local players or Associate Member players," the press release added. "The organising Member will also pay a solidarity fee to the Home Board of a player."