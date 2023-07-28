Revised World Cup schedule on cards as three members write to ICC

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that the schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup would be changed, the marquee event may see further changes once a security team from Pakistan visits the country. The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, held a meeting with state associations hosting the matches on Thursday. After the meeting, he informed that three of the eight full members (excluding hosts) who will travel to India for the World Cup have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a change in the schedule of their matches.

"Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six-day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. The picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC," Shah told the media.

Earlier, it had been reported that the high-octane India-Pakistan match could be rescheduled. The match is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on October 15. As the day also marks the beginning of Navratri, it was reported that the match could be advanced by a day. Given the fixtures, a change could lead to further changes in the overall schedule.

And if this was not enough, the proposed visit of the security team from Pakistan may complicate the issue further. "Still waiting for our government approval. The government has formed a team to check the venues and confirm security," a top official from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told this daily. The official, though did not confirm the dates of the visit but the formation of a team clearly indicates that changes could be made on a recommendation from them as was done before the 2016 T20 World Cup held in the country.

The BCCI and ICC announced the World Cup schedule, which starts on October 5, last month. Hosts India open their campaign against Australia on October 8. A total of 48 games will be played across 10 venues with the final slated on November 19 in Ahmedabad.



Bumrah might go to Ireland

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah might make his return for the first time since September 2022 during the three-match T20I series in Ireland next month. "Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland," said Shah. Bumrah is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru post-surgery to cure his lower back stress fracture.

With only 11 ODIs (the maximum available) left before the World Cup, Shah emphasised the need to have consistency in selection. "There will be consistency in selections apart from Ireland tour," Shah added, making it clear that except Bumrah, none of the World Cup-bound senior players, including Hardik Pandya will be selected for the Ireland series which starts within six days of completion of the five T20Is against West Indies in the United States.

