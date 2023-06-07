Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith, says he's best Test batter of this generation

"Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable," said Kohli.

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates on reaching a century during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia's Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Virat Kohli has rated Australian Steve Smith as the best Test batter of this generation, considering his consistency and "unbelievable" average of scoring runs.

Kohli's comments on Smith are a huge accolade for the Australian as they come from another batting stalwart of the current generation.

"According to me, Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that, his adaptability is absolutely brilliant," Kohli said ahead of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

"Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen any Test player doing that in the last 10 years. It is a credit to his skill and temperament," Kohli told Star Sports.

Coming into the WTC final, the 34-year-old Smith has scored 8792 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 59.80 with 30 hundreds and 37 fifties.

The 34-year-old Kohli, arguably the best all-format batter of this generation, has scored 8416 runs from 108 Tests at an average of 48.93 with the help of 28 hundreds and 28 fifties.

