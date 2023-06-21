Ashes: Australia, England fined for slow over rate; Stokes 'devastated' by defeat

By Agencies

SYDNEY: The International Cricket Council fined Australia and England 40 per cent of their match fees on Wednesday for slow over rates during an otherwise thrilling Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Cricket's governing body said both teams had also been docked two World Test Championship points apiece for slow play.

"Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings," the ICC said in a statement.

England's dramatic two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test provided a blockbuster start to the latest edition of cricket's greatest rivalry.

An unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 between Australia captain Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday's final day proved decisive, as the visitors chased down a target of 281.

Stokes 'devastated' by defeat

Ben Stokes said he felt "devastated" by England's dramatic two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston but insisted his aggressive approach could yet secure a series win over Australia.

"I am devastated we've lost that game but in terms of what it's done for the series, it's hard to not be too disappointed because it has set up a great series," he said.

"It's not a psychological blow at all. We've lost but if you look at the way we've played, compared to how the last few Ashes series have gone, it proves what we're capable of doing against Australia," Stokes added.

Cummins savours 'number one win'

Australia captain Pat Cummins said that leading his side to victory in a dramatic Ashes opener at Edgbaston represented the "number one" win of his Test career.

The fast bowler hit a match-clinching 44 not out as he completed a chase of 281 in commanding fashion during an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 with Nathan Lyon when Australia was seemingly down and out at 227-8 on Tuesday's final day.

Asked if this two-wicket success was the best win of his 51-Test career, Cummins -- who recently led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship final over India, replied: "Number one. Yeah. Yeah, absolutely. Start of an Ashes series. Number one."

Cummins, bidding to become the first Australia captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to win an Ashes series in England, added, "We've been really good for the last 20 Test matches over two years. We are at our best when we play at our own pace and tempo."

This was just England's third defeat in 14 Tests since captain Stokes joined forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year.

The second Ashes Test will be played at Lords from June 28.

(With inputs from AFP and Associated Press)

