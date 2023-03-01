Jalaj bowls Rovers to victory in TNCA league

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offie Jalaj Saxena’s 7/19 came in handy for Jolly Rovers to beat Globe Trotters by 86 runs in the senior division league of the TNCA played at Pachaiyappa’s College grounds.

Brief scores: At CPT- IP: Alwarpet 598/4 decl drew with India Pistons 468 in 124.3 ovs (M Mithul Raj 86, Rajat Paliwal 141, K Deeban Lingesh 108, S Sharun Kumar 61, Rajwinder Singh 29, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/87, R Ganesh 3/102, NS Harish 3/127). Points: Alwarpet 5 (19); Pistons 1 (25). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Jolly Rovers 193 and 137 in 62 ovs (B Aparajith 51, Akshay Wadkar 31, S Ajith Ram 7/53, S Lakshay Jain 3/38) bt Globe Trotters 192 and 52 in 25.5 ovs (Jalaj Saxena 7/19, S Mohan Prasath 3/21). Points: Rovers 6 (43); Trotters 0 (31). At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 308 and 253/9 decl in 58 ovs (Maan K Bafna 82, Swapnil K Singh 84, Bhargav Bhatt 7/97) drew with Vijay 228 and 68/3 in 24 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 31). Points: Nelson 5 (38); Vijay 1 (31).

At IC- Guru Nanak: Sea Hawks 428 drew with Grand Slam 373 in 111.3 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 73, R Kavin 50, Nidhish S Rajagopal 142, J Suresh Kumar 41, R Karthikeyan 4/78, N Selvakumaran 4/82). Points: Sea Hawks 5 (19); Grand Slam 1 (24). At SRMC: Swaraj 372 and 85/1 in 19 ovs (S Aravind 50 n.o., S Sujay 28 n.o.) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 401 in 115.3 ovs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 133, Swapnil Gugale 66, V Maaruthi Raghav 66, R Vivek 46, M Abhinav 26, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/82, M Ashwin 4/143). Points: UFCC 5 (19); Swaraj 1 (13).

