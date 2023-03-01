Home Sport Cricket

Jalaj bowls Rovers to victory in TNCA league

Offie Jalaj Saxena’s 7/19 came in handy for Jolly Rovers to beat Globe Trotters by 86 runs in the senior division league of the TNCA played at Pachaiyappa’s College grounds.

Published: 01st March 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association logo (Photo | TNCACricket Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association logo (Photo | TNCACricket Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offie Jalaj Saxena’s 7/19 came in handy for Jolly Rovers to beat Globe Trotters by 86 runs in the senior division league of the TNCA played at Pachaiyappa’s College grounds.

Brief scores: At CPT- IP: Alwarpet 598/4 decl drew with India Pistons 468 in 124.3 ovs (M Mithul Raj 86, Rajat Paliwal 141, K Deeban Lingesh 108, S Sharun Kumar 61, Rajwinder Singh 29, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/87, R Ganesh 3/102, NS Harish 3/127). Points: Alwarpet 5 (19); Pistons 1 (25). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Jolly Rovers 193  and 137 in 62 ovs (B Aparajith 51, Akshay Wadkar 31, S Ajith Ram 7/53, S Lakshay Jain 3/38) bt Globe Trotters 192 and 52 in 25.5 ovs (Jalaj Saxena 7/19, S Mohan Prasath 3/21). Points: Rovers 6 (43); Trotters 0 (31). At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 308 and 253/9 decl in 58 ovs (Maan K Bafna 82, Swapnil K Singh 84, Bhargav Bhatt 7/97) drew with Vijay 228 and  68/3 in 24 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 31). Points: Nelson 5 (38); Vijay 1 (31). 

At IC- Guru Nanak: Sea Hawks 428 drew with Grand Slam 373 in 111.3 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 73, R Kavin 50, Nidhish S Rajagopal 142, J Suresh Kumar 41, R Karthikeyan 4/78, N Selvakumaran 4/82). Points: Sea Hawks 5 (19); Grand Slam 1 (24).  At SRMC: Swaraj 372 and 85/1 in 19 ovs (S Aravind 50 n.o., S Sujay 28 n.o.) drew with  UFCC (T Nagar) 401 in 115.3 ovs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 133, Swapnil Gugale 66, V Maaruthi Raghav 66, R Vivek 46, M Abhinav 26, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/82, M Ashwin 4/143). Points: UFCC 5 (19); Swaraj 1 (13). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNCA League
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp