Richa jumps 21 places in batter's rankings 

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh jumped 21 positions to move to 22nd spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings for batters released on Friday.

The 19-year-old from Siliguri had a fruitful stint in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup and was the only Indian to be picked in the ICC's Most Valuable Team of the tournament.

With 136 runs at an average of 68, Richa was the second leading rungetter for India behind Smriti Mandhana (151).

She played three unbeaten knocks -- 31 (vs Pakistan), 44 (vs West Indies) and 47 not out (vs England).

The biggest gainer in the rankings were Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne and England spinner Charlie Dean.

Gunaratne rose 95 places to jump to 169th.

The 17-year-old entered the Women's T20 World Cup having played only nine T20Is for Sri Lanka, but impressed in the group stage against both of the eventual finalists.

She scored a 35 against South Africa and 24 against Australia.

Off-spinner Charlie Dean rose 77 spots to 50th in the bowling rankings, while jumping 103 places to 77th in the all-rounder rankings.

