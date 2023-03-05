Kaur to the fore

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

NAVI MUMBAI: Monica Patel was at the top of her mark to deliver the third ball of the 15th over in the first innings of the WPL opening game at the DY Patil Stadium. In strike was Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. They were on 129/3 against Gujarat Giants with Kaur batting on 31 from 17 balls.

Over the next eight balls, Kaur announced to the world that the WPL has arrived. Kaur went on to become the first player to hit a fifty as Mumbai posted a mammoth 207/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat were bundled out for 64 with Saika Ishaque claiming four wickets. Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 207/5 in 20 ovs (Harmanpreet 65; Rana 2/43) bt Gujarat Giants 64 in 15.1 ovs (Saika 4/11).

