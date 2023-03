Sachin helps UFCC bag Five points

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Sachin’s century (100 n.o; 120b, 13x4) came in handy for UFCC (T Nagar) to post 168/2 in 42.3 overs in their second essay against MRC A in the drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league played at SSN college grounds. UFCC bagged five points by virtue of their 67-run lead over MRC A.

Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Swaraj 295 & 232/8 decl in 53.3 ovs (R Nilesh 40, Amandeep 36, S Suresh 48 n.o, M Ashwin 32, Rahil 3/65) drew Vijay CC 319 in 98.2 ovs (Sridhar Raju 31, Ferrario 113, Arun Karthick 41, Mohammed 31, Bhatt 29, Ashwin 5/82, Vidyuth 3/102). Points: Vijay 5 (36); Swaraj 1 (14).

At SSN: UFCC (T Nagar) 332 &168/2 in 42.3 ovs (Niranjan 32, Sachin 100 n.o) drew MRC ‘A’ 265 in 86.2 ovs (Chaturved 134, Mukunth 49, Swapnil Gugale 4/43, Vignesh 3/88). Points: UFCC 5 (24); MRC ‘A’ 1 (34);

At CPT-IP: Sea Hawks 300 & 188/3 in 50.5 ovs (Sanjay 102, Swaminathan 52 n.o) drew India Pistons 354 in 109 ovs (GK Shyam 53, M Mithul Raj 27, S Guru 72, M Silambarasan 4/39, G Kishoor 3/75, S Swaminathan 3/60). Points: Pistons 5 (30); Sea Hawks 1 (20); At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Alwarpet 350 & 102 in 49.4 ovs (S Ajith Ram 5/53, S Lakshay Jain 3/12) drew Globe Trotters 246 in 89.1 ovs (D Santhosh Kumar 60, S Mohamed Ali 64, Himmat Singh 6/26) & 163/8 in 34 ovs (NS Harish 4/70). Points: Alwarpet 5 (24); Trotters 1 (32).

Anna University win

Anna University blanked Sathyabama 2-0 in a league round match of the AL Mudaliar Memorial inter-college football tournament organised by Chennai Football Association (ad-hoc committee) and Victory Sports Foundation held at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium ‘B’ grounds, Periyamet, Chennai. Twelve teams are participating in men’s category and ten teams in women’s category from colleges in the city.

Results: League round: Anna University 2 bt 0 Sathyabama; Govt Arts College Nandhanam 3 bt 0 RKM Vivekananda College; CEG Anna University 2 bt 0 Aalim Muhammed Salegh College of Engineering; RKM Vivekananda College 1 drew 1 Thiruthangal Nadar College; Sathyabama College 0 drew 0 Aalim Muhammed Salegh College; Nandhanam Govt Arts College 0 drew 0 Thiruthangal Nadar College.

