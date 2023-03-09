Renovated Chepauk stadium getting ready to be opened on March 17

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Very soon the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium is set to wear a new look. The work on the south side of the stadium where the heritage block stood, is nearing completion. If everything goes as per plan, it should be ready for inauguration by next week. Visiting the stadium itself had a different feeling.

The sun is beating down on Marina Beach, bright and strong, an indication of the approaching summer. The breeze from the sea is still cool and gives you solace from the scorching sun, as you walk down Walajah Road and step into the premises of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Inside it seems like a different universe, all quiet and green on one side, while on the far side, it's a little different. That's where the renovation work is going on, where one can see people on every floor, working at a rapid pace, oblivious to the heat and dust. They are working at a frivolous pace, day in and day out to complete the renovation work at the southern end of the stadium.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, the custodian of the stadium, is trying to get things done as early as possible. After all, they have a deadline to meet. The TNCA is confident everything will be in place before March 17, the day of the official opening of the stands.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will be part of the rituals.

In less than a week after the opening, the ground will host the third ODI between India and Australia on March 22, followed by home matches of the Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League.

“The pavilion work is done," TNCA treasurer TJ Srinivasaraj says. "Final work is going on in the roof of the stands and it will be done in a week. The infrastructure committee, headed by (former TNCA president) Rupa Gurunath, have taken care of everything. Everyone is working round the clock and the ground will be ready on time.”

Established in 1916, Chepauk is the second oldest cricket stadium in the country and there is no shortage of history. Over the years, the ground has been through several modifications -- the last renovation was done before the 2011 ODI World Cup. The ongoing work will see the old Anna Pavilion and Madras Cricket Club building with an old concrete roof and giant pillars replaced by a state-of-the-art dressing room and corporate boxes. However, that is not just all.

“We are going to have a TNCA museum, with old photos and reports. The Chepauk ground has seen some historic cricketing moments, including the first Ranji match, accessories of English cricketers who played before independence, etc. There will also be a CSK museum and a cafeteria on the ground floor where the general public can come during their leisure time on non-match days,” says Srinivasraj.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

From the fans' perspective, to make their experience at the stadium comfortable, the TNCA has extended a few more toilets around the venue and it will run free RO drinking water kiosks at various points on match days.

What's more, the capacity of the stadium is set to increase with a full house expected to hold close to a 38-38,500 strong crowd.

It will be the first time in several years the city will see Chepauk at its full capacity. This year, however, it could be special, especially for the city's adopted son and CSK captain MS Dhoni, too, as the IPL is returning to Chennai after four years.

“The CSK team is practising here and so is Dhoni. In the last IPL, he had said that it would be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. And he will be playing in Chepauk after four years. Chepauk will have full capacity, we expect a full crowd this time.”

No wonder everyone within the premises of the stadium is working round the clock in the heat. A packed Chepauk cheering on for India and CSK is worth all the effort.

