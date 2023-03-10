Extraordinary start as PMs take centre stage

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The cricketing and political establishments of India and Australia formed the backdrop for one of the most extraordinary starts to a Test in India in recent memory. It culminated with the toss being delayed by two minutes as the Prime Ministers of the countries, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, went around the huge stadium, named after the Indian Prime Minister, for a lap of honour. Former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, had made Steve Waugh wait for the toss in the 2001 series but that was different from what transpired on a hot early summer day inside one of the world’s biggest sporting stadia.

India PM Narendra Modi (R) shares

a light moment with his Australian

counterpart, Anthony Albanese | PTI

It was surreal to see both PMs waving to the crowd, sizable but nowhere close to the 90,000 or so projected pre-match. As the two captains -- Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma -- were waiting patiently pitchside, the two PMs were being escorted around the outfield in a chariot. It was reported that the repurposed chariot was originally a golf cart that was used at the National Games in Gujarat last year.

The redesigned cart looked like a batmobile. It was complete with two giant-sized cricket bats and three sets of stumps sticking out the back of the vehicle. The extraordinary nature of the day was a given as soon as the commentators were asked to get into the stadium by 6.30 AM. As the crowds thronged to get in, some of the chants suggested where their allegiances lay. It had nothing to do with Virat Kohli, Sharma or Smith. “Modi, Modi, Modi,” went the crowd.

On the field, some of the players, after marking their run-ups, quietly dispersed to the nets a good hour or so before the start of the Test. This was highly unusual as sides largely practice in the ground on the mornings before all days of a Test. That routine was changed because of the function.

It began when Modi and Albanese were welcomed onto a giant makeshift stage in front of the sight screen. After they sat, the two captains met them where they were presented with team caps. There was also a photo-op as the four linked hands to celebrate ‘75 years of friendship through cricket’. After that was complete, both captains went out for the toss while the PMs went around the stadium.

At the time, it was hard to figure out if this was a Test inside a political event or the other way around. In the middle of all this, there was also a performance by Falguni Shah, 2022 Grammy winner. The PMs made their way back to the playing area for one last time as they lined up with the teams for the national anthems. After such an elaborate ceremony, it was no surprise that the first ball of the Test, bowled by Mohammed Shami, was so wide it went to second slip.

