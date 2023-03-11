Home Sport Cricket

IND vs AUS 4th test: Gill scores half-century, India reach 129/1 after losing Rohit Sharma

India lost the wicket of their skipper Rohit Sharma (35 off 58 balls), who let slip a golden opportunity to get a big score on the best batting surface of the series.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the third day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.(Photo | AP)

AHMEDABAD: Young Shubman Gill justified his inclusion in the playing XI with a composed half-century as India scored at a fair clip to reach 129 for one at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia, here Saturday.

India are still 351 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 480.

India lost the wicket of their skipper Rohit Sharma (35 off 58 balls), who let slip a golden opportunity to get a big score on the best batting surface of the series.

Gill (65 batting, 119 balls) and Rohit added 74 runs for the opening wicket.

Sharma looked in good flow as he pulled a Mitchell Starc behind square for a six and ran well between the wickets during their 21-over stand.

The mode of dismissal was disappointing as the delivery from left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann (1/20) wasn't a wicket-taking one.

It was pitched short and Sharma could have hit it anywhere but his uppish back-foot punch found Marnus Labuschagne, stationed at short extra-cover for that particular shot.

Gill didn't have any issues tackling the Australian attack as he got a steady partner in Cheteshwar Pujara (22 batting), who showed more purpose at the crease during their unbroken stand of 55 runs.

The opener has hit five fours and a six while Pujara stepped out to smash off-spinner Todd Murphy through the covers for a boundary.

Towards the end of the session, there was one traditional off-break from Murphy that turned significantly to miss Gill's bat, the bails as well as wicketkeeper Alex Carey's gloves.

The pacers aren't getting much help from the track and the short-ball tactic that both Starc and Cameron Green used didn't pay much dividends.

The pitch is still on the slower side and pace off the track isn't much to hurry the batters into playing their strokes.

There is all the time in the world to rock back to either play the cut or punch through the off-side or play the pull in-front or behind the square.

Gill scored his first 40 runs quickly but after that slowed a bit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ind vs Aus Shubman Gill Cheteshwar Pujara
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp