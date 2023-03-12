Van Niekerk, Kapp and the significance of support systems

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marizanne Kapp had just finished an emotional interaction in the mixed zone after South Africa’s triumph against England in the semifinal of the 2023 T20 World Cup. Just as she was gathering herself, came the next round of reporters. One of them, sensing the situation, broke the ice with a question that made her laugh. She and her team had just made history, but where was her wife?

Her wife, and the regular captain of the national team, Dane van Niekerk was in Bangalore, training for the inaugural Women’s Premier League. If that summed up the state of mind Van Niekerk was in at that point, two weeks on, she seems all set to retire from international cricket at the age of 29.

Ruled out of the 2022 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury, struggling with her recovery through the year, before being left out of the home T20 World Cup for not meeting the 2km running requirements, she had been through a lot. Which is why, when she was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and got the opportunity to train, Van Niekerk took it with both hands.



"I think I wanted to be there for Marizanne and obviously for the team," the 29-year-old told this daily last week. "You always support the team, your heart is there, but you also go through so many emotions. There are so many emotions that it almost becomes unhealthy. I got the opportunity to come in earlier to train, something I hadn't done a lot leading into the World Cup."

"I spoke to Marizanne and she was very supportive even though I knew she wanted me there. If I was there back in Newlands I probably would have cried when they won the semifinal. I was sitting in Bangalore and I cried watching the TV and my emotions probably would have been all over the place. So, maybe, in a way, it worked out for the best."

End of an era..pic.twitter.com/nefrlzussr

— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) March 11, 2023

To say that the South African duo had a tough couple of years would be an understatement. When Van Niekerk was left out of the World Cup squad, Kapp, in fact, tweeted, hoping that her wife would get a chance to be a part of the WPL. Van Niekerk, on the other hand, knew Kapp would get signed, but she kept the expectations minimal for herself. Having been a commentator during the World Cup, her mind was all over the place. It wasn’t until RCB coach Ben Sawyer messaged her saying that they have got her, Van Niekerk realised she would be playing in the WPL.

For someone who had led her country in an ODI and two T20 World Cups, who has played at the highest level for over a decade, who has 4072 runs and 206 international wickets next to her name — it gave a sense of validation.

"I couldn't believe it. When I walked onto the field commentating it was just a bit of a valid validation to everything I've done. For 14 years of really giving your all, it gave me that validation. Whatever I have done in the past really means something. So, it was a proud moment as well. I think the WPL has changed our lives."

Kapp and Van Niekerk could not be more different from each other as individuals. However, they had built a support system that they could lean on. "Your support system is everything at the end of the day. It's the people you lean on to strengthen. You need it, especially in professional sports. I'm quite lucky in that."

"My support structures, and my wife as well. She's been very strong even though she probably cried every day. I find her sometimes crying and ask her, and she will be like ‘I'm crying for you', (I will be like) 'Oh my god. Okay. Okay, cool.' (laughs). No, it is very important. We all know that as human beings you need to lean on your family and the people that are closest and dearest to you."

On Saturday, Van Niekerk shared a story on her Instagram that read — You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closures. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what's meant to stay broken. Kapp tweeted saying 'End of an era' with a few pictures of them from over the years. It was the first hint of her retirement. With Kapp confirming the news late on Saturday night, it seems like Van Niekerk might not play for South Africa again while continuing to take part in franchise leagues.

What's next for her is quite not clear. For now, Van Niekerk is acting as a support system, cheering with her family from the stands of DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday as her wife ran through the Gujarat Giants batting line-up, registering the best bowling figures (5/15) of the tournament.

After all, to quote Van Niekerk, your support system is everything at the end of the day.