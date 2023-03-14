Home Sport Cricket

BCCI appeals to ICC over 'poor' rating for Indore Test pitch: Report

Earlier, Andy Pycroft, the match referee for the first two Tests, had rated the surfaces used in Nagpur and Delhi as "average".

Published: 14th March 2023 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BCCI appeals to ICC over 'poor' rating for Indore Test pitch: Report

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed a formal appeal with International Cricket Council (ICC) over the 'poor' rating given to the pitch of the Indore Test by the match referee Chris Broad.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, a two-member ICC panel will now conduct a review before announcing their verdict within 14 days.

The Test, the third of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia and part of the World Test Championship (WTC) finished well within the first session on the third day after 30 wickets fell in the first two days at the Holkar Stadium.

Twenty-six of the 31 wickets in the Test went to spinners as Australia completed a nine-wicket win to claw back in the series after losing the first two Tests.

After the end of the game, match referee Broad in his report had said that the "pitch was very dry and did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start". He further stated that there was "excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match".

Broad's rating meant the venue has now accrued three demerit points and this will remain active for a five-year rolling period.

The serious part of the Match Referee's verdict is the impending danger of suspension to the ground. As per the rules, "When a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it will be suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points."

Earlier, Andy Pycroft, the match referee for the first two Tests, had rated the surfaces used in Nagpur and Delhi as "average". Those Tests also finished within three days, with India winning both.

Notably, match referees have six distinct markings for surfaces: very good, good, average, below average, poor and unfit. Only those rated below average, poor or unfit attract demerit points.

An ICC reconsideration or a review is not unprecedented. Recently, the world body had rescinded its decision on the Rawalpindi pitch which was initially declared 'Below Average' and allotted one demerit point. But on an appeal by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC went back on its rating and withdrew the punitive measure to the stadium that hosted a WTC Test between Pakistan and England from December 1 to 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indore Test pitch BCCI ICCI cricket
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp