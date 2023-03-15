Home Sport Cricket

Venkatesan to represent TN in para-athletics c’ship

Venkatesan, 32, from the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, Halfway Home, will represent Tamil Nadu in the 22nd National para-athletics championship to be held in Pune from March 16 to 21.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Venkatesan, 32, from the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, Halfway Home, will represent Tamil Nadu in the 22nd National para-athletics championship to be held in Pune from March 16 to 21. He will compete in the F20 category of the long jump. He is the first athlete from the institute to take part in the national event. Jothi Manikandan, the coach, will participate in para-cycling. 

Asia Rally Pacific C’ship
The Asia Pacific Rally Championship received a total of 15 entries, a record for India in the APRC Asia Rally Cup for the second round, to be held at the Madras International Circuit from March 16 to 19.  

Hat-trick by Naveen
G Naveen Kumar’s 3/38 (including a hat-trick) helped Classic CC beat Aththis CC in a second division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: II Division: ‘A’ Zone: Classic CC 211/4 in 30 ovs (J Nilesh 71, T Kapil 70) bt Aththis CC 138 in 21.3 ovs (AC Kasi Vignesh 4/21, G Naveen Kumar 3/38); ‘B’ Zone: Pattabiram CA 166/8 in 30 ovs (M Vinith Kumar 63, ) lost to Thiruthani CC 170/6 in 28.3 ovs (R Abinandh 101 n.o). 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group ‘A’: Ashok Leyland, Ennore 136/9 in 30 ovs (V Veera Ragavan 6/43) bt  Lucas TVS 104 in 20 ovs (DK Kumar 5/26); Group ‘B’: OCF 119 in 25.1 ovs (D Saravanan 3/39, Ajith 4/15) lost to Michelin Tyres 121/4 in 18.5 ovs (K Dillibabu 53 n.o., Sudheesh 3/23).

