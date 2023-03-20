Home Sport Cricket

Jolly Rovers bag title

Sanmar-Jolly Rovers beat MRF-Globe Trotters by five wickets in the final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  R Sonu Yadav’s 3 for 14 and 26 runs in 21 balls helped Sanmar-Jolly Rovers beat MRF-Globe Trotters by five wickets in the final of the 17th VAP Trophy one-dayers for First Division teams of the TNCA played at IITM-Chemplast grounds. The man of the final, Sonu Yadav, got Rs 5000 cash award. Winners Jolly Rovers CC got Rs 1,00,000 and a trophy.

Runner-up Globe Trotters SC got Rs 50,000 and a trophy. Dr P Ashok Sigamani, president of the TNCA was the chief guest. He presented the trophies and cash awards. Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: MRF-Globe Trotters 134 in 41.2 overs (Dhruv Patel 26, P Saravana Kumar 3/34, R Sonu Yadav 3/14) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 135/5 in 30.5 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 30, B Aparajith 41 n.o., R Sonu Yadav 26).

Price effort in vain
L Prince Lawson’s 95 not out went in vain as Ebenezer Marcus lost to Velammal New Gen by 17 runs in the semifinals of the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres U-16 inter-school knock-out tournament. Brief scores (semifinals): Velammal New Gen 182/5 in 30 overs (PS Lalith 63) bt Ebenezer Marcus 165/5 in 30 overs (L Prince Lawson 95 n.o.); Ebenezer Korattur 231/5 in 30 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 114, RK Pavan 3/26) bt Bhakthavatchalam 70 in 18.3 overs (Pratik K Mahato 6/18).

Gaurav wins
India’s Gaurav Gill did just enough to clinch the second round of the FIA-Asia Pacific Rally Championship (Asia Rally Cup) on Sunday as the 46th South India Rally organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club concluded with two of the four Special Stages being called off following heavy overnight rains which rendered the MIC Track water-logged.

Finishing second behind Gill, who partnered Aniruddha Rangnekar for the first time in his career in a Subaru Impreza, was Thailand’s duo of Mana Pornsiricherd and co-driver Thanyapat Meenil, representing the Toyota Rally Team while Amittrajit Ghosh (Ashwin Naik) moved up a spot to third when Karna Kadur (Nikhil Pai) retired after stalling in the day’s last Stage which was subsequently cancelled.

