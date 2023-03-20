UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets to qualify for play-offs in WPL 

By PTI

MUMBAI: UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets to qualify for the play-offs in the Women's Premier League here on Monday.

Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 178 for 6 with Ashleigh Gardner top-scoring with 60 off 39 balls while Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 57.

The UP side chased down the target with one ball to spare.

Kim Garth was the most successful bowler for the Giants with 2/29.

Grace Harris made 72 while Tahila McGrath contributed 57 for the UP side.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 60, Dayalan Hemalatha 57; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/39, Parshavi Chopra 2/29).

UP Warriorz: 181 for 7 in 19.5 overs (Tahlia McGrath 57, Grace Harris 72; Kim Garth 2/29).

