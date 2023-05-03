Ganesh Satish’s century help Young Stars CC win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ganesh Satish’s century (139) propelled Young Stars Cricket Club to hammer TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club by 154 runs in a Second Division match of the TNCA.

Brief scores:Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 246 in 50 ovs (K Vaidyanathan 39, D Pramod Doss 37, Anirudh Krishnan 34, Andimani Ganga Pradeep 32, Pinninti Tapaswi 30)

lost to Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 247/5 in 35.2 ovs (Sumit Mathur 82, V Dinesh Kumar 81 n.o, S Siddharth 70, J Joel Joseph 3/46); Young Stars Cricket Club 339/5 in 50 ovs (Ganesh Satish 139, R AnirudhSeshadhri 81) bt TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 185/8 in 50 ovs (Punit Singh Bisht 30, M Subanandhan 30 n.o, M Suresh Babu 3/20).

Selection trials in Thiruvallur

As per the TNCA ‘Talent Scouting Programe’ for medium pace and spin bowlers, players who have not played for Combined Districts and State teams in the last three years and aged between 14 and 24 years and residing within Thiruvallur DCA can attend the selection trials.

For medium-pace bowlers, it will be on May 7 at IC-Gurunanak college grounds, Velachery at 7 AM. For details contact: 9840856960. For spin bowlers, the trial will be at Gojan School of Business and Technology, Edapalayam on May 7 at 7 AM. For details contact: 9840482220. Players can submit the registration forms on or before May 5, at the Thiruvallur DCA office c/o Dr Rabindran Health Care Center Pvt Ltd, no 212 MTH road, Ambattur, Chennai 600053.

Vepery CC win

Player of the match V Kamalesh Venkat’s 3/4 came in handy for Vepery CC to get the better of Kohinoor CC by four wickets in the All-India YSCA trophy.

Brief scores: Kohinoor 80 all out in 23.2 ovs (V Kamalesh Venkat 3/4) lost to Vepery CC 86/6 in 19.1 ovs (Koushik 3/27).

Hockey selection trials

The Tiruvallur District Hockey Association will conduct a junior hockey men selection trials at Nazareth College of Arts and Science, Avadi on May 3 for the Tamil Nadu state junior inter district hockey championship to be held at Kovilpatti from May 10 to 13, organised by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. For further details contact: 9840187552.

