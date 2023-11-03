ODI World Cup 2023: Kolkata, City of Joy in true sense, for Proteas

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, the country's oldest cricket stadium is steeped in history. Playing at the venue in itself is like etching one's name in the history books. For South Africa, which will take on India in their World Cup match here on Sunday, the facility, however, holds way too much significance. It all (re)started here for the Proteas.

After facing a lengthy two-decade ban due to apartheid, South Africa were finally readmitted into international cricket in the early 90s. Late Jagmohan Dalmiya, who was then BCCI secretary, played a pivotal role in arranging a short tour comprising three ODIs with the first fixture scheduled in the City of Joy on November 10, 1991.

South African team in Eden Gardens in 1991. (Photo | ICC Facebook page)

On their arrival at the Dum Dum Airport in the city, which was then called Calcutta, the team led by 42-year-old Clive Rice was welcomed by a huge gathering that queued up to wave flags and shower flower petals throughout the 15-mile journey to the hotel. The tourists lost the series 1-2 but Rice, who passed away in 2015, perfectly summed up the tour, "I know how Neil Armstrong felt when he stood on the moon."

Since the historic tour, South Africa had played six matches — three Tests and as many ODIs including a 2011 World Cup match against Ireland — at the venue. Like the pre-ban era, they became a force to reckon with in the last 32 years. Amid many highs, they have also witnessed quite a few heartbreaks, especially in the ICC events including the World Cups.

Given their show in the ongoing World Cup so far, South Africa comprising 15 members — eight of whom were not even born when Rice and his men boarded a worn-out 707 Boeing to India — once again are title contenders. They also enjoy a slight edge over India as far as the premier tournament is concerned winning three including the 2011 contest held in Nagpur and losing two.

Temba Bavuma and Co would not only like to swell that margin further but also mark an end to their barren run in the tournament when they play the hosts here at the venue, where their predecessors started their nation's cricketing journey in the post-apartheid era. "Yes, I think South Africa are playing well enough to reach the semifinals and to challenge to win the World Cup. They certainly can beat anyone on their day but I think India are still favourites," Jimmy Cook, who was part of the 1991 touring squad and entered the record books when he became the first South African batter to face a white ball in international cricket, told this daily.



South African cricketer Jimmy Cook.

(Special arrangement)

Presently a coach with the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy in Oman, the 70-year-old former right-hand batter, who scored 17 runs before being trapped by Javagal Srinath in the match, still remembers the first ball he faced. "The noise grew louder as Kapil Dev ran in to bowl the first ball but my routine of staying calm and focussing on the ball did not change so I just followed my tried and trusted routine."

The enormity of the occasion meant Cook must be eager to take the strike but he wanted approval from fellow opener Andrew Hudson, which he got as the latter was nervous. "(Andrew) Hudson was very nervous going out to bat so I asked if he wanted to face the first ball but he was shaking so much that he declined!" The pressure seemed to have got the better of Hudson as he was dismissed off the third ball he faced for a duck with Kapil claiming the wicket.

As many as 10 South African players including skipper Rice made their ODI debut in the match except for wicketkeeper-batter Kepler Wessels, who had played for Australia in the past. Cook is still amazed by the hospitality the team received during that short tour. "It was a very memorable tour with many highlights. The reception we received everywhere was incredible and the fans always gave us a great welcome. The firecrackers going off after wickets and boundaries at the matches was a new experience for all of us. Although we lost the series 2-1 it was a great return to International cricket and gave us the opportunity to play against some truly great Indian cricketers."

Incidentally, Cook's son Ryan is the coach of the Netherlands competing at the World Cup. The Dutch had shocked South Africa earlier in the tournament. But the coaching responsibilities mean the senior Cook wouldn't be able to visit India again to watch either Proteas or the Dutch in action from the stands. "I have not been back to India since that tour but will be watching both South Africa and the Netherlands play their matches in between my coaching duties," he signed off.

Cook might not be around this time but South Africa certainly are. And it would be a poetic ending, if Bavuma, the first black African captain of the team, holds the trophy aloft in the country, the land of Mahatma Gandhi, where it all 'restarted' for them.

