ICC's suspension adds to woes of Sri Lanka Cricket

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Sri Lanka ended their campaign at the ODI World Cup with just two wins, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board suspended the SLC with immediate effect citing government interference in the administration.

"The ICC Board met on Friday and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka. The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course," said an ICC statement. The ICC Board is scheduled to meet on November 21 wherein the future will be decided. It remains to be seen how the ICC would share the prize money with the SLC.

The ICC had announced that prizes would be given for each league match won. As per the ICC, the winners of each match in the group stage will receive US $ 40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semifinals will receive a payment of US$100,000. Sri Lanka won two matches in the tournament taking their total share US$180,000 (2X40,000 +100,000).

Even the ICC doesn't have the answer to the question at the moment. "I don’t have the answer to that at present and it will be considered by the ICC Board on 21 November," an ICC official told this daily when queried in this regard.

The ICC may follow the route it had taken from 2014 to 2015 when an interim committee was in place at the SLC. It put the dues in escrow then. If that is done, then it will be the players who will be affected as they may not get their shares until the SLC puts its house in order.

Meanwhile, in a notice sent to SLC president Shammi Silva, the ICC said, "for the purposes of the upcoming board meeting, the Board will continue to recognise the democratically elected office bearers of SLC and thus you will be entitled to attend the meeting in your capacity as an ICC director."

Should the suspension continue, it can take a toll on future series and tournaments involving Sri Lanka scheduled in or away from the country. Incidentally, Sri Lanka is scheduled to host the U-19 World Cup as early as January next year. As per the Future Tours Programme, Sri Lanka women are scheduled to tour South Africa in March while the men's team is proposed to tour England in August. Besides, the SLC is also scheduled to host Zimbabwe in a white-ball series and Afghanistan for a Test and a three-T20I match series in January and February.

It is learnt that the SLC officials are expected to meet unofficially in Colombo on Saturday to discuss the issue. "All of us who are in Colombo will meet on Saturday to discuss the issue. It's the weekend tomorrow so don't know how many can attend it. I cannot say who will attend the ICC Board meeting on November 21 as a call in this regard can only be taken in consultation with the government given the mess we are in," an SLC official told this daily. He expressed deep concerns over the state of affairs and said, "It could affect Sri Lanka's chances of hosting international events like the U-19 World Cup and future series involving the country's team."

Timeline of events



Nov 2: Sri Lanka lost to India by 302 runs in Mumbai



Nov 3: SLC calls for urgent explanation from coaching staff and selectors on the dismal WC performance



Nov 6: Sri Lankan Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked SLC Board and sought to appoint an interim committee headed by Arjuna Ranatunga



Nov 7: However, country's president Ranil Wickramsinghe claimed that he was unaware of the decision and urged the minister to remove the interim committee. The issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting and the parliament. Meanwhile, hearing a petition filed by SLC President Shammi Silva challenging the minister's decision, the Court of Appeal issued a stay order against the appointment of interim committee and suspended the functions of the SLC for 14 days



Nov 9: Sri Lanka Parliament passes a joint resolution titled “Removal of the corrupt officials including Chairman from Sri Lanka Cricket Board". Both Govt & Opposition MPs supported the resolution



Nov 10: ICC suspends SLC with immediate effect for breach of obligation as a member. Further the issue to be discussed when the ICC board meets on November 21

