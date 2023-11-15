Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli makes history with record 50th ODI century in World Cup semifinal

Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 15th November 2023 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MUMBAI: India superstar Virat Kohli hit his record 50th century in one-day internationals at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, surpassing the mark he shared with countryman Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium. He was 100 not out after facing 106 balls in a virtually chanceless innings to that point.

The 50-year-old Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in ODI and test cricket, was in the crowd in Mumbai to see the latest landmark reached by Kohli, who was eventually dismissed for 117 and applauded off the field by India's fans.

The 35-year-old Kohli, nicknamed “The King” in India and arguably the world’s most famous cricketer, was playing his 279th innings in his 291st ODI after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

It was his third hundred at this World Cup, which he is making his own. He finished the group stage as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 594 and averaging exactly 99.

ALSO READ | India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final in 'pitch switch' controversy

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp