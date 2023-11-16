Virat's hunger and intensity inspire me: Shubman Gill

By PTI

MUMBAI: Being a youngster in a group of senior pros, opener Shubman Gill says batting maestro Virat Kohli's hunger and intensity on the cricket field inspires him, and he also strives to learn from skipper Rohit Sharma when the skipper is at the crease with him.

Virat's record-breaking 50th ODI century against New Zealand powered India into the World Cup final here on Wednesday with the young Gill watching the legend achieve the historic feat from the dressing room after he had to retire hurt due to cramps at 80.

"Every time he comes on to the park, he does something special, and just how consistently he has been able to do it for the past 10-15 years is what is really inspiring," Gill told the media here after India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs.

"For me, it is not so much about the skill that he has but it is more about the hunger when he goes there and the intensity with which he plays the game, is what inspires me. To be able to have that consistently for as long as he has been doing, it is what really inspires me," said Gill.

Gill, who is billed to take over the mantle from the senior pro, said he shares some of the batting traits with Kohli.

"Honestly, we just talk about the situation and how we want to play. I think our game is a little similar in style, because, he and I, we also like to keep (the scoreboard) running," Gill said.

"I am also a little busy, running singles, twos and hitting boundaries in between. I think we complement each other quite well so it works quite well in the middle," he added.

Gill added he goes through a learning process every time he bats alongside Rohit Sharma, whose fearless approach at the crease has set the tone early for the team in almost every game in the World Cup.

"Everything about him really impresses me, I stand as a learner in the powerplay. He plays 10 overs; I play 15-20 balls," Gill said.

"I rest and Rohit comes and does his thing. He scores a four here, a six there and I just watch," he added.

Gill admitted it is not easy facing the Indian fast bowlers even in the nets, indicating the Blackcaps would have had a tough time negotiating Mohammed Shami in the semifinal.

The pace-bowling stalwart took his tally in this World Cup to 23 after fabulous figures of 9.5-0-57-7.

"It is very difficult. In the nets, it is like, if the wicket is good, it is difficult. But it is fun to play because even (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj and Shami -- they enjoy playing us in nets and it is definitely very challenging," he said.

Gill said players having clarity about the roles had helped India record a perfect-10 in this World Cup, adding that the bowlers had made a massive contribution in the hosts's performance.

"We have been playing together for the past one year or so and, I think, we know our roles quite well and that has been the difference for me personally," he said.

"It has been our bowling attack -- the way they have bowled. They have always either defended the total or restricted the other teams to a below-par score. That has been the difference," Gill said.

Gill has had a successful year in ODI cricket but a bout of dengue affected his health and performances in the early stages of the World Cup.

The 24-year-old said losing muscle mass during the phase of illness had taken away some energy reserves, which resulted in him getting cramps when he was nearing his century on Wednesday.

"I have honestly not really adjusted anything in terms of my batting but because I have lost a bit of muscle mass, I think the reserve that I used to have before the dengue has decreased a little bit," he said.

"Generally, I do not really get cramps when... like you do get cramps when you are playing in humid conditions. But for me (it) happens after a long period of time, not so soon. Because I have lost a bit of muscle mass, the reserve has gone down a bit," he added.

