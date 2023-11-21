Country stands with them today and always: PM Modi consoles Indian team after World Cup loss

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: After the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men's cricket team for their 10 consecutive wins in the tournament and asked them to motivate each other as he met them after their loss to Australia.

"India stands with them today and always," the prime minister said, sharing a brief video on social media on Tuesday of his meeting with the squad soon after the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

"You people have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you, people," the prime minister is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and champion batter Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.

Modi hugged Mohammed Shami, India's most impressive bowler in the tournament, and said: "Well done Shami. You played really well this time."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November.



The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.



(Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

He also interacted with other players and the team's coach Rahul Dravid and asked the team to 'stick together' in this difficult time following their six-wicket loss against Australia in the finals.

While concluding, the Prime Minister invited the squad to Delhi and asked them to meet again.

"You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, whenever you are free and are in Delhi...then, let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side," he concluded.

Seen as the favourite to win the World Cup after they brushed aside all their rivals, including Australia, in the league matches without much difficulty, India lost in the final to the Pat Cummins-led side on Sunday by six wickets.

Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: After the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men's cricket team for their 10 consecutive wins in the tournament and asked them to motivate each other as he met them after their loss to Australia. "India stands with them today and always," the prime minister said, sharing a brief video on social media on Tuesday of his meeting with the squad soon after the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. "You people have won 10 consecutive games. This one loss is normal, it keeps on happening. Please smile, the entire country is watching you. I just thought that I should go and meet you, people," the prime minister is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and champion batter Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Modi hugged Mohammed Shami, India's most impressive bowler in the tournament, and said: "Well done Shami. You played really well this time." #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November. The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament. (Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023 He also interacted with other players and the team's coach Rahul Dravid and asked the team to 'stick together' in this difficult time following their six-wicket loss against Australia in the finals. While concluding, the Prime Minister invited the squad to Delhi and asked them to meet again. "You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, whenever you are free and are in Delhi...then, let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side," he concluded. Seen as the favourite to win the World Cup after they brushed aside all their rivals, including Australia, in the league matches without much difficulty, India lost in the final to the Pat Cummins-led side on Sunday by six wickets. Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each. While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win. (With inputs from PTI and ANI) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp