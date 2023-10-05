Home Sport Cricket

Do not write off Warner, says Hussey

Michael Hussey’s confidence stems from the fact the Australian players are familiar with the conditions in India and also have solid batting depth.

Published: 05th October 2023 11:25 AM

Former CSK batsman Michael Hussey (File | PTI)

Michael Hussey. (File photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia’s ‘Mr Cricket’ Michael Hussey wishes to put his money on the team from Down Under to perform well in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Australia overcame Pakistan in the warm-up match with Glenn Maxwell cracking a breezy 77 in his team’s creditable 14-run win.

Hussey’s confidence also stems from the fact the Australian players are familiar with the conditions in India and also have solid batting depth. In a chat with this daily, Hussey insists that the fact that Australia defeated India last time they played in Chennai augurs well for Pat Cummins and Co. Veteran David Warner may not be at his best, but Hussey cautions one to not write off the dynamic opener. Excerpts:

On Australia’s chances

Australia’s chances are very good. Very strong and deep batting, high-quality bowling with some all-round options. Adam Zampa’s good but would like one more specialist spinner.

On Cummins as captain and the pace attack

Cummins is a good captain, a smart guy, listens to different opinions, not afraid of making difficult decisions. Yes, we have a good crop of fast bowlers, but I believe that the key to success is for everyone keep performing.

On Maxwell’s role

Maxwell will be an important player for Australia as an explosive middle-order batsman but also as the second spinner.

On Steve Smith’s experience

Haha! Of course very useful, has (Smith) so much experience and plays pace and spin so well. Certainly a key player for us.

On Warner’s recent form

Never write off a champion and Warner is just that. His form seems pretty good of late so let’s hope he can take it into the World Cup.

