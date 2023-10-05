Pakistan roots act as dampener but Dutch cricketer Shariz ready for 2023 World Cup debut

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not just the Pakistan cricket team that faced a delay in getting their visas before finally reaching the country to feature in the 2023 ODI World Cup which started in the country on Thursday. Even those with roots in Pakistan are facing issues like leg break bowler of Netherlands, Shariz Ahmad. The 20-year-old is on his first visit to India and set to be the leader of the Netherlands’ spin attack as he is the most experienced specialist tweaker in the squad with 11 ODIs and 9 T20Is under his belt. His elder brother Musa has also played 13 ODIs for the Dutch.

Given the enormity of the occasion, Shariz wanted to have his family, especially his father Nadeem Ahmad and Musa, in the stands when his team plays Pakistan in their World Cup opener here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad on Friday. But their Pakistan connection seemed to have spoiled Shariz’s plan. “Unfortunately, they will not be coming to India. There are a lot of issues with visas because of the Pakistani background which will take too long, it is a pity, but they will be supporting from home,” southpaw Shariz told this daily on being questioned about his family’s visit to India for the World Cup matches.

Shariz's father shifted from Lahore to Amsterdam back in 1995 with a hope of gaining financial solidity. He might have left Pakistan but continued his unwavering love for cricket and even played in the top division of the Netherlands' domestic circuit. The father's undaunting love for the game meant both Shariz and Musa also inclined towards it despite getting initiated into sports through football.

The Pakistani roots make Netherlands' first match against Pakistan even more special for Shariz. "It will be a very special match for us as a group. It will be the opening game for us in a massive tournament and we will look to start with a bang. It will be very special for me personally as well because it’s against Pakistan where I’ve got a lot of family and my parents are from there. They all will be watching the game and I’m sure they would love me to do well against Pakistan," said Shariz.

But whom his family, especially, the father will support when the two teams square off against each and quick was the reply. "...100% the Dutch, he loves Dutch cricket and has got a lot of interest in our cricket so I’m pretty sure he’ll be rooting for us."

Speaking about the passion the sport generates in his family, Shariz said it's massive as it helps them bring them closer. "Cricket is massive in the Ahmad's family, we watch cricket together, we enjoy each other’s successes, we learn from each other and we try to make each other better. My dad and my older brother Musa are really important for me in my cricket. They both have worked very hard for me to be where I am now, and I have a lot to thank them for. Musa and myself are on the phone together a lot and we share each other’s sessions and speak about what we feel like we should work on and what is going well."

Like most of the upcoming bowlers of his generation, Shariz also dreams of claiming the wicket of India's star batter Virat Kohli when the face-off happens as the tournament progresses. "One Indian wicket I would like to take would be Virat Kohli, great of the game. I watched him play a lot growing up being a RCB fan. It would be nice if I can get him out and help my team."

At the same time, he would love to pick the brains of Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin if he gets an opportunity to interact with them during the course of the event. " One current Indian spinner, from whom I like to learn, would be either Kuldeep Yadav or Ashwin, Kuldeep because we bowl quite similar and Ashwin because of the experiences and the cricket smartness. One former Indian spinner would be Anil Kumble for similar reasons."

Shariz has been visiting Pakistan quite often and plays cricket there whenever he gets a chance. He also played against Pakistan recently in the Netherlands that has made them acquainted with each other. So, he is quite eager to meet the Pakistan players again. "(Have) a few friends in the Pakistan team obviously playing against them in the ODI series in Rotterdam where I could really meet them and be together for a little while and then meeting them again at the T20 World Cup in Australia having dinner with them after we helped them reach the semis was nice. Looking forward to meeting them again soon."

Naseem Shah is one such Pakistan cricketer with whom Shariz has a good rapport. The pacer, however, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup. Shariz hopes the pacer will soon get back to the field. "Really disappointing that he’s ruled out of the tournament. Really good bowler and it would be a nice challenge to be up against him again. Had a small chat with him about how it’s going and hopefully he gets back soon."

Netherlands will be playing their first World Cup since 2011 when India not only co-hosted the tournament but also lifted the trophy for the second time since 1983. Playing the marquee event after such a long gap, Shariz has his goal for the tournament. "My goal for the tournament is to win games for my team, to make sure we get to the semis. No team comes into tournaments like these just to play. We are here to win and show the world what Dutch cricket has to offer on the biggest stage," he signed off.

HYDERABAD: It’s not just the Pakistan cricket team that faced a delay in getting their visas before finally reaching the country to feature in the 2023 ODI World Cup which started in the country on Thursday. Even those with roots in Pakistan are facing issues like leg break bowler of Netherlands, Shariz Ahmad. The 20-year-old is on his first visit to India and set to be the leader of the Netherlands’ spin attack as he is the most experienced specialist tweaker in the squad with 11 ODIs and 9 T20Is under his belt. His elder brother Musa has also played 13 ODIs for the Dutch. Given the enormity of the occasion, Shariz wanted to have his family, especially his father Nadeem Ahmad and Musa, in the stands when his team plays Pakistan in their World Cup opener here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad on Friday. But their Pakistan connection seemed to have spoiled Shariz’s plan. “Unfortunately, they will not be coming to India. There are a lot of issues with visas because of the Pakistani background which will take too long, it is a pity, but they will be supporting from home,” southpaw Shariz told this daily on being questioned about his family’s visit to India for the World Cup matches. Shariz's father shifted from Lahore to Amsterdam back in 1995 with a hope of gaining financial solidity. He might have left Pakistan but continued his unwavering love for cricket and even played in the top division of the Netherlands' domestic circuit. The father's undaunting love for the game meant both Shariz and Musa also inclined towards it despite getting initiated into sports through football.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Pakistani roots make Netherlands' first match against Pakistan even more special for Shariz. "It will be a very special match for us as a group. It will be the opening game for us in a massive tournament and we will look to start with a bang. It will be very special for me personally as well because it’s against Pakistan where I’ve got a lot of family and my parents are from there. They all will be watching the game and I’m sure they would love me to do well against Pakistan," said Shariz. But whom his family, especially, the father will support when the two teams square off against each and quick was the reply. "...100% the Dutch, he loves Dutch cricket and has got a lot of interest in our cricket so I’m pretty sure he’ll be rooting for us." Speaking about the passion the sport generates in his family, Shariz said it's massive as it helps them bring them closer. "Cricket is massive in the Ahmad's family, we watch cricket together, we enjoy each other’s successes, we learn from each other and we try to make each other better. My dad and my older brother Musa are really important for me in my cricket. They both have worked very hard for me to be where I am now, and I have a lot to thank them for. Musa and myself are on the phone together a lot and we share each other’s sessions and speak about what we feel like we should work on and what is going well." Like most of the upcoming bowlers of his generation, Shariz also dreams of claiming the wicket of India's star batter Virat Kohli when the face-off happens as the tournament progresses. "One Indian wicket I would like to take would be Virat Kohli, great of the game. I watched him play a lot growing up being a RCB fan. It would be nice if I can get him out and help my team." At the same time, he would love to pick the brains of Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin if he gets an opportunity to interact with them during the course of the event. " One current Indian spinner, from whom I like to learn, would be either Kuldeep Yadav or Ashwin, Kuldeep because we bowl quite similar and Ashwin because of the experiences and the cricket smartness. One former Indian spinner would be Anil Kumble for similar reasons." Shariz has been visiting Pakistan quite often and plays cricket there whenever he gets a chance. He also played against Pakistan recently in the Netherlands that has made them acquainted with each other. So, he is quite eager to meet the Pakistan players again. "(Have) a few friends in the Pakistan team obviously playing against them in the ODI series in Rotterdam where I could really meet them and be together for a little while and then meeting them again at the T20 World Cup in Australia having dinner with them after we helped them reach the semis was nice. Looking forward to meeting them again soon." Naseem Shah is one such Pakistan cricketer with whom Shariz has a good rapport. The pacer, however, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup. Shariz hopes the pacer will soon get back to the field. "Really disappointing that he’s ruled out of the tournament. Really good bowler and it would be a nice challenge to be up against him again. Had a small chat with him about how it’s going and hopefully he gets back soon." Netherlands will be playing their first World Cup since 2011 when India not only co-hosted the tournament but also lifted the trophy for the second time since 1983. Playing the marquee event after such a long gap, Shariz has his goal for the tournament. "My goal for the tournament is to win games for my team, to make sure we get to the semis. No team comes into tournaments like these just to play. We are here to win and show the world what Dutch cricket has to offer on the biggest stage," he signed off.