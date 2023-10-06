Naa ready: Ashwin returns to Chepauk for grand homecoming

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shortly after R Ashwin was drafted into the Indian squad for the World Cup, Rajasthan Royals, the IPL franchise he plays for, posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). The clip was an edited version of the iconic introduction scene of actor Vijay in his movie, Master — he runs behind a moving bus, catches up with it, and gets into it in the last minute of sorts.

Here, the face of Vijay was edited to Ashwin and the people in the bus as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In a way, it was a fitting representation considering the fact that the song ‘Vaathi coming’ (Give way, Master is coming) from the movie is one of Ashwin’s favourites and he has often danced to those tunes with his Tamil Nadu, IPL and Indian teammates. In fact, he replicated the epic shoulder-shrugging dance move after smashing a century during the 2021 Test series against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai — his home ground.

It is the ground where it all started for him way back in the 2000s with the Tamil Nadu team in domestic cricket, where he made a name for himself with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he played his first-ever World Cup match in 2011 against West Indies, where he rose to the stature of a world class spinner through the 2010s, where he came back after the pandemic and showed why he is one of the greatest cricketers to have played for India.

And on the same Chepauk ground, his life and career would come a full circle of sorts on Sunday should he get to play in India’s first game of the World Cup against Australia.

Chennai and Ashwin are, in many ways, inseparable. As someone who rose to the top from the streets of West Mambalam, he has always stayed true to his roots. Whether its gully cricket in Natesan Park on Venkatanarayana Road or in Gandhi Nagar, Adyar or club cricket (MRC - A) in TNCA divisional leagues, there aren’t many grounds in the city where he hasn’t played in. The striking part, however, is how much he has remained connected to cricket in the city even when he is traveling while playing for India. He seldom misses to keep track of scores in the local league, and often calls after the match to discuss about results and performances of his team no matter which part of the world he is in.

Even before joining the Indian team ahead of the recent Australia series, he turned up for MRC - A in a 50-over game at SSN College — his alma mater. The often talked about quality, perhaps a little too much than he would prefer, is Ashwin’s ability to think about the game and analyse it deeply (overtly). While its talked and written about as something that works against him at times, on various occasions he has spoken about how he believes its just the perception. His ability to constantly outsmart opponents and himself, keen interest in developing new variations and executing them to perfection has always and continues to remain his strength. It comes from the pursuit of excellence from a very young age, whether it’s engineering or cricket.

Take the second ODI against Australia, where David Warner batted right-handed against Ashwin. The off-spinner didn’t think twice to try and take the ball away from Warner. Carrom balls, reverse carrom balls, arm balls — we saw it all before Ashwin eventually had the finally say, trapping the right-handed Warner on the pads. That it was just his fourth ODI since 2017, did not matter. It only proved that there is no question when it comes to his skills as a bowler. It's almost as if he is playing chess with the batter’s head rather than cricket on the pitch.

However, despite his stellar record, Ashwin has often had to prove himself every time to keep his role in the team, especially in overseas Tests. What has kept him going is how much he has stayed at peace with where his career and life is. He has constantly tried to enjoy the sport while playing for the love of it as it was when started way back in the streets of Chennai. And it has worked well for him, for Ashwin has been a part of the last two T20 World Cups. This time, an unfortunate injury to Axar Patel meant, he was drafted into the team for the ODI World Cup — his second at home, third overall.

R Sridhar, former fielding coach of the Indian team, is excited to see Ashwin in the team. “There is no question about his ability and what he brings to the team. He brings in that bucketload of experience and he brings in an element of uncertainty when it comes to bowling in that middle-overs. Batters can never know what he is going to bowl. He is someone who thinks ahead of the game, he is just great to have in the change room as well. When you talk to him, the way he think it is something the team could use in terms of strategising planning game after game,” Sridhar told The New Indian Express from his Coaching Beyond cricket academy in Hyderabad.

Destiny works in different ways. For Ashwin, in what is mostly likely his last 50-over World Cup, it has come down in such a way that the 37-year-old has an opportunity to walk out on the field at his home ground on Sunday. Whether it is for the home side or against, Ashwin has owned his opponents every time he has played here. “Just wait for Chepauk to roar when he walks in if he gets the chance to play, it will be great, he loves playing in Chepauk and knows every blade of grass I guess. I can’t wait to watch,” says an excited Sridhar.

If ‘Vaathi coming’ was the tune the last time he played for India in Chennai, this time it could be another Vijay song. His latest movie Leo — which is getting its theatrical release on October 19 (the day of the India-Bangladesh clash) — has an already hit song that goes ‘Naa ready than varava.. Annan na erangi varava’ (I am fully prepared, let me come.. Brother, I will come running). It’s almost as if the lyrics were written for the son of the soil’s grand homecoming with the crowd erupting for their own Ash-anna if he gets to play.

One thing, however, is assured. As the song says, Ashwin is ready, and he is ready to rock and roll in this World Cup.

It is the ground where it all started for him way back in the 2000s with the Tamil Nadu team in domestic cricket, where he made a name for himself with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he played his first-ever World Cup match in 2011 against West Indies, where he rose to the stature of a world class spinner through the 2010s, where he came back after the pandemic and showed why he is one of the greatest cricketers to have played for India. And on the same Chepauk ground, his life and career would come a full circle of sorts on Sunday should he get to play in India's first game of the World Cup against Australia. Chennai and Ashwin are, in many ways, inseparable. As someone who rose to the top from the streets of West Mambalam, he has always stayed true to his roots. 