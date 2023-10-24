Afghanistan team grooves to SRK's 'Lungi Dance' after historic win against Pakistan

By ANI

CHENNAI: Escatic Afghanistan cricketers celebrated their thrilling win over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match by grooving to popular Bollywood number 'Lungi Dance' that features actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Afghanistan on Monday registered their second surprise victory in the World Cup and their first-ever win over Pakistan in the 50-over format.

Riding on a dazzling all-round performance in the field, Afghanistan stunned their neighbours with a thumping eight-wicket defeat on a sluggish Chennai surface.

Interestingly, the Afghan team celebrated the historic win in a filmy way. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Afghanistan players are seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song 'Lungi Dance' in a team bus. Isn't it the cutest?

A clip shared by the Afghanistan Cricket Board also shows the team dancing and celebrating in the dining room.

The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65), and Ibrahim Zadran (87), along with Rahmat Shah (77)* at No.3, starred with the bat to help Afghanistan post a win for the ages.

Afghanistan has now got the better of two cricketing powerhouses -- former world champions Pakistan and the defending champions England. The win lifted Afghanistan to sixth on the points table. On the other hand, Pakistan stayed on the fifth position with four points and a net run rate of -0.400.

The high-flying Afghans will play Sri Lanka next on October 30 at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

