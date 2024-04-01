Chandrasekar scalps nine for Jolly Rovers

CHENNAI: DT Chandrasekar 9 for 37 (22.4-8-37-9) came in handy for Jolly Rovers to bundle out AGORC for 108 in their first essay on the second day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at IIT-Chemplast grounds here on Sunday. Following on AGORC were 20 for one in six overs in their second essay at stumps.

Earlier, Jolly Rovers posted 502 in 122 overs thanks to Dhruv Shorey’s double hundred (210). Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 523/4 decl in 141 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 118, A Badrinath 169, S Mohamed Ali 103 n.o., Chirag Jani 77, S Mohan Prasath 3/132) vs Young Stars 76/2 in 28 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 26 batting). At Wahe Guru ‘A’: India Pistons 334 in 102.1 ovs (GK Shyam 61, Anand Subramanian 49, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 74, S Sujay 96, Shoaib Mohd Khan 4/105, Sachin Rathi 3/147) vs Nelson 183/9 in 69 ovs (Robin Bist 84, Shoaib Mohd Khan 36, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/31). At Tagore Medical: Vijay 152 & 119/2 in 32 ovs (Vivek Ravi 48) vs Sea Hawks 170 in 73.2 ovs (R Sanjay 66, Harsh Dubey 6/61). At VB Nest: Grand Slam 105 & 243/8 in 61 ovs (S Lokeshwar 47, Nidhish S Rajagopal 72, Sanjeet Desai 66 batting, TD Lokesh Raj 3/50, NS Harish 3/ 71) vs Alwarpet 171 in 55.2 ovs (Tushar Raheja 49, Ankeet Bawane 47 n.o., Rahil Shah 5/54, P Vignesh 4/35). At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 502 in 122 ovs (G Ajitesh 55, Dhruv Shorey 210, Akshay Wadkar 90, Thasish Kannan 42 n.o., Vignesh Kannan 5/164) vs AGORC 108 in 49.4 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 9/37) and 20 for one in six overs. At SSN: UFCC (T Nagar) 178 & 109/4 in 35 ovs (Kedhar Devdhar 63 batting) vs MRC ‘A’ 150 in 61.2 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 62, R Sanjay Yadav 44, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/52, B Aaditya 3/14).

MCC retain title

Madras Cricket Club beat Besant Nagar Club 2-1 in the 45 plus ‘A’ zone final of the 31st Sanmar-TNTA Chennai City Club tennis league in an exciting tie. Results: 45+A Zone Final: Madras Cricket Club beat Besant Nagar Club 2-1 (R Karthik/G Rajesh bt Dr Karthik Kailash/Krishna Kumar 6 -2, 6-3; Ramu Ranga Rao/Rajeev Vijaykumar bt Lingam/ Ram Rajagopal 7-5, 6-2; Manoj Chandani/Vivek Reddy lost to Rameez Samad/Ramprasad 1-6,retd.).

Mary crowned champion

India’s Women Grand Master Mary Ann Gomes clinched the title in the Velammal AICF Women Grand Master round-robin tournament organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association at Chennai. Mary defeated compatriot Mounika Akshaya in the final round with the white pieces in 39 moves using the English Opening, amassing a total of 9 points.

In the battle for second place, both Enkhtuul Altan of Mongolia and India’s Velpula Sarayu secured wins in the final round, tallying 7.5 points each. However, based on superior tie-break scores, Enkhtuul Altan secured the second place.