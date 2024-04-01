IPL 2024: 'Don’t think Dhoni will come up the order despite hitting the ball well', says Michael Clarke

VISHAKAPATNAM: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes one may not see MS Dhoni batting higher up the order in the upcoming matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, despite the veteran hitting the ball well to make a fantastic 37 not out against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the side’s 20-run defeat on Sunday evening.

"I don't think he will. I think he'll stay where he is. I think every MS Dhoni fan wants to see him as high up the order as possible. I think we’ve all said throughout his career, he should open the batting. But look, he’s at a stage of his career where he’s down from the captaincy. I don’t think he’ll come up the order.”

"I think if there’s a game on the line and he needs to go up the order because it’s what’s best for the team, I’m sure he will. But I think just because he’s hitting the ball so well, I don’t think you’ll see him batting in the top five or top six. I think he’s a genius at the dance. He’s probably the best finisher I’ve ever seen. So, I think they’ll continue to utilise him in that role," said Clarke to broadcasters Star Sports.

Steve Smith, Clarke’s teammate from Australia days, felt otherwise following Dhoni’s impeccable knock against DC. "Let’s get him up the order. I think he did not miss the middle of the bat tonight. That was just incredible to witness. I think Jadeja, throughout the other end, was actually struggling to find the middle."

"They bowled really well to him but MS got there on strike. Obviously, in his first ball to the boundary and then from there, he just barely missed the middle of the bat. It was great to watch and I think the fans want to see him getting up the order and keep doing it more often," he said.

Dhoni, who batted for the first time in the IPL 2024 season, smashed four fours and three sixes to be unbeaten on 37 off just 16 balls, striking at over 231, and even hit Anrich Nortje for 20 runs in the final over, giving his die-hard fans a lot to rejoice at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.